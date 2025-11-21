So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week
Tipsheet

Did Jasmine Crockett Just Pull a Jussie Smollett?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 21, 2025 11:45 AM
Townhall Media

 Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-NY) claims that someone came to her office in Washington, D.C. and made “white supremacist threats” using “hand gestures.”

She has not clarified whether she was carrying a Subway sandwich at the time and there was no mention of “MAGA country.” 

Naturally, Crockett used the alleged incident to attack President Donald Trump over Truth Social posts in which he called for Democratic lawmakers to be arrested for urging service members to disobey unlawful orders.

From The Hill:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) on Thursday said U.S. Capitol Police responded to an incident where a person appeared at her Washington, D.C. office and “made white supremacist threats and hand gestures.”

No one was hurt in the incident, Crockett said in the statement. She credited Capitol Police for “their swift response.”

The Hill has reached out to Capitol Police for more information.

Crockett condemned the incident and said “this cannot become the norm,” directing her criticism toward President Trump.

“We’re living in a time where political violence is being fueled from the very top,” said Crockett, a high-profile congressional critic of Trump who has drawn the president’s attention.

“When the President of United States spreads hate and lies, when he targets his political opponents, when he openly calls for the death of sitting Members of Congress, he is putting a literal target on our backs. The President should be committed unity, not more division,” she said.

Crockett added that she “will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced.”

“But we cannot pretend that this is normal,” her statement concluded. “When leaders promote hate, hate shows up — sometimes right at our door.”

The lawmaker did not go into detail about the gestures the individual allegedly made or what ties them to white supremacy.

Obviously, there are more than a few problems with Smollett’s Crockett’s claims. For starters, she is known for lying about racism. For starters, during a congressional hearing with FBI Director Kash Patel, Crockett tried to deflect from Charlie Kirk’s assassination by claiming, “I don’t know who feels safe in this country except for the white supremacists, because I, as a Black woman definitely don’t feel safe.”

She urged Patel to “do something about the white supremacy problem.”

During an appearance on CNN in September, she claimed “80 percent of the most violent crimes in our country are white supremacy.”

Crockett recently came under fire for lying about several high-profile Republican politicians and organizations. She intimated that they took money from sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. However, it was later revealed that they received donations from another individual with the same name. 

Given her history of dishonesty, it would make sense to doubt her story. Unless she shows video of someone engaging in the behavior she alleges, I’m not taking this seriously. Even then, I’m going to question whether it was staged. This person has shown herself to be a liar — therefore, everything she says must be taken with an entire vat of salt.

