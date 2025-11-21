So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week
Tipsheet

Aftyn Behn Tries to Save Her Campaign After Hating on Nashville

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 21, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

"If you're explaining, you're losing."

That quote from Ronald Reagan came to mind when we saw that Aftyn Behn, the Democrat running for Congress in the upcoming TN-07 special election, responded to reports that she hates Nashville, a city she's supposed to represent.

Yesterday, we covered not only those comments, but Behn's radical Leftist ideology and views that extend far beyond her disdain for Nashville. Behn and her campaign must know how bad the optics of the situation are, because she's insisting she doesn't hate Nashville.

The tell that Behn is engaged in some massive spin here is that she claimed to have cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame at least ten times. No one, not even the most die-hard country music fan, has cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Ever.

In case you'd forgotten, here's the audio of Behn.

And here's Behn's actual words: "I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville. I hate it."

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN CONTROL TENNESSEE

We have eyes, ears, and memories. Behn hates Nashville. She said it. Multiple times.

This is Gaslighting 101.

It's so much worse.

And no, Behn is not "close to winning." She's running in a district that went to President Trump by 20 points. Retired Rep. Mark Green won the seat by 22 points. Polls show Behn is at least 8 points behind opponent Matt Van Epps.

How dare we use her words against her!

That's a lot of hate. She said "hate" six times in that quote.

But her hatred of Music City isn't her worst attribute. Behn is an anti-ICE Democrat who stalked Tennessee law enforcement to stop them from deporting illegal immigrants. She believes the good people of the Volunteer State are racist and that "racism is in the air we breathe, permeating the State Capitol." She believes college sororities — of which she was once a member — are the epitome of "white supremacy." She praised Zohran Mamdani and said she's running on the same agenda. She also believes President Trump is a fascist.

In short, Behn is problematic and a radical Leftist.

