Aftyn Behn Tries to Save Her Campaign After Hating on Nashville

"If you're explaining, you're losing."

That quote from Ronald Reagan came to mind when we saw that Aftyn Behn, the Democrat running for Congress in the upcoming TN-07 special election, responded to reports that she hates Nashville, a city she's supposed to represent.

Advertisement

Yesterday, we covered not only those comments, but Behn's radical Leftist ideology and views that extend far beyond her disdain for Nashville. Behn and her campaign must know how bad the optics of the situation are, because she's insisting she doesn't hate Nashville.

NO, I DO NOT HATE THE CITY I REPRESENT 🤣🤣🤣



The national GOP's new attack? That I “hate Nashville." I’ve cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame no less than 10 times. They’re panicking because we’re close to winning. Eyes on the prize, y’all. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/jjwMnyW8ZU — Aftyn Behn for Congress (@aftynfortn) November 21, 2025

The tell that Behn is engaged in some massive spin here is that she claimed to have cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame at least ten times. No one, not even the most die-hard country music fan, has cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Ever.

In case you'd forgotten, here's the audio of Behn.

You quite literally said:

“I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville. I hate it."pic.twitter.com/jI5Q4Cyu4Z — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 21, 2025

And here's Behn's actual words: "I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville. I hate it."

We have eyes, ears, and memories. Behn hates Nashville. She said it. Multiple times.

So, we all heard you say “I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville. I hate it."



But you're telling us you never said it, even though we all heard you say it? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 21, 2025

This is Gaslighting 101.

“I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville. I hate it."



I thought this was bad until I heard you actually talking. Now I realize you’re even worse than that. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 21, 2025

It's so much worse.

And no, Behn is not "close to winning." She's running in a district that went to President Trump by 20 points. Retired Rep. Mark Green won the seat by 22 points. Polls show Behn is at least 8 points behind opponent Matt Van Epps.

But you literally said “I hate Nashville.” Those were your exact words. https://t.co/5MoMUGc1o5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 21, 2025

How dare we use her words against her!

Your direct quote, from an interview you did willingly, with a microphone in front of your face: “I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville. I hate it.” https://t.co/rTmEjDmOsR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 21, 2025

Advertisement

That's a lot of hate. She said "hate" six times in that quote.

But her hatred of Music City isn't her worst attribute. Behn is an anti-ICE Democrat who stalked Tennessee law enforcement to stop them from deporting illegal immigrants. She believes the good people of the Volunteer State are racist and that "racism is in the air we breathe, permeating the State Capitol." She believes college sororities — of which she was once a member — are the epitome of "white supremacy." She praised Zohran Mamdani and said she's running on the same agenda. She also believes President Trump is a fascist.

In short, Behn is problematic and a radical Leftist.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.