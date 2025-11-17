Pro-Woman Website Reduxx Faces Lawsuit in Japan Over 'Misgendering' Author

Pro-woman website Reduxx has done a lot of good work protecting women's rights and championing women's causes against radical trans activism. They've covered stories like the Swiss man jailed for a "transphobic" social media post, men in women's prisons, and registered sex offender Richard Cox in Virginia.

Now they're being sued over an article in which they referred to a trans woman as a man.

We are getting sued for calling a man... a man.



After 4 years and 1800 articles, Reduxx has received its first lawsuit.



We are being accused of "defamation" for referring to a trans-identified male as a "man" because he is "legally a female."



Read more and help us fight back: https://t.co/BrIXX0fXRC — REDUXX (@reduxx) November 15, 2025

Reduxx writes:

On October 15, 2024, Reduxx published an article titled EXCLUSIVE: Award-Winning Trans-Identified Male Author From Taiwan Sues Critics Who Say He’s Not A “Lesbian." The article was focused on a Taiwanese-born writer named Li Kotomi. Kotomi, an author, is a trans-identified male currently residing in Japan.

The article reported on Kotomi's campaign of terror against women's rights advocates, and how he had filed multiple lawsuits and criminal charges against women who refused to validate his identity as a “woman” and “lesbian.” It also noted that Kotomi had taken literary prizes intended for female writers, and called into question concerning statements Kotomi had made comparing pedophilia to a sexuality.

Kotomi found a Reduxx writer who happened to live in Japan, providing the grounds to file a lawsuit. In that suit, Kotomi alleges defamation and claims to be "legally and socially" a female. Kotomi is seeking a "hefty" financial settlement from Reduxx, as well as an order for the website to pull the October 2024 article

"In other words, he believes he can litigate us into validating his identity," Reduxx wrote. "Not gonna happen."

They also allege Kotomi found people associated with the Japan-based Reduxx write,r and the wrong person received the legal notice of the suit.

"We believe the move was calculated to both advance the suit and intimidate us by raising concerns for our writer’s safety. Perhaps Kotomi believed this pressure would cause us to simply back down and comply," Reduxx wrote.

Reduxx co-founder Genevieve Gluck thanked supporters.

Thank you so much for the flood of support and kindness and generosity.

We have secured the retainer fee and are able to proceed.



I'm overwhelmed by how quickly you were willing to come to our defense.



Thank you, thank you. This has been stressful and your support has meant so… https://t.co/P7jNkGkLbe — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) November 17, 2025

Others stood in support of the organization and its work.

Reduxx is being sued by a man who says he’s a woman. He sounds like the unpleasant individual you’d expect him to be.



Reduxx exposes the dark side of transactivists and men who say they’re women. Without them, many stories that need to be told wouldn’t see the light of day.



I… https://t.co/ynIGxRppr7 — Katrina Biggs (@KatrinaBiggs2) November 15, 2025

"I know there are a lot of requests for funding legal cases now, but fighting in the courts is where we’re at, seeing as appealing with logic, facts, and reason outside of them doesn’t work," Katrina wrote. "If you’re able to donate even a small amount towards helping Reduxx defend this lawsuit, they’d be grateful."

I stand with Reduxx.



S**t like that always sounds corny, but, I mean, I do. I'm a more than passable legal consultant, if you guys want me to take a look at anything. https://t.co/hnOCbCHEg1 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 15, 2025

Alarmingly, the suit lists numerous unrelated individuals, which is causing problems.

You know you could DM me, yes?



As I’ve said - we’re being vague right now for a very good reason. As I’ve said - Kotomi has named *unrelated individuals* in the suit, incorrectly (or perhaps, intentionally misleadingly) associating them with the outlet in an effort to… — pagliacci the grinch 🎄🎁 (@Slatzism) November 15, 2025

She wrote, "As I’ve said - we’re being vague right now for a very good reason. As I’ve said - Kotomi has named *unrelated individuals* in the suit, incorrectly (or perhaps, intentionally misleadingly) associating them with the outlet in an effort to effectively smoke out his target. As I’ve said - that target is not Reduxx *as an entity* because he can’t get us. As I’ve said - our lawyer’s first line of business is actually ordering a number of redactions to protect those people who have *nothing* to do with us but that Kotomi named anyway."

And continued, "But Kotomi’s primary motivation here does not appear to be winning this suit. It appears aimed at letting us know he has access to our writer and at making us fear for her and her family’s safety. We decided to go public with this after many weeks of debate because we need him to know this strategy is not going to work and he can fight the suit on its (very poor) merits or f**k off."

