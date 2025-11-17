VIP
Adopting to New Norms
Of Course, a Biden-Appointed Judge Handed Down This Rare Ruling for James Comey's...
Trump Just Made Another Major Move Against Venezuelan Regime
VIP
Is Eric Swalwell Running for Governor?
ICE Announces Initiative to Clean Up Biden's Mess
Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Trump After He Calls Her a 'Traitor'
Bombshell Report Reveals What They Aren’t Telling Us About Trump Assassin
What's Wrong With UK Courts? Judge Rules Young Girl Must Keep Abusive Father's...
Wisconsin Democrats Plan Training Seminar to Obstruct ICE in the State
60 Minutes Gets Roasted for Upcoming Story on Child Victims of School Shootings
Milwaukee Suburb Targeted by Highly Organized Gang of Illegal Immigrant Burglars
Majority of Pacific Palisades Residents Still in Temporary Housing As Senate Opens Wildfir...
Republicans Are Giving Away Our Majority
VIP
Michigan Man Charged for Shooting Suspected Burglar in Garage
Tipsheet

Pro-Woman Website Reduxx Faces Lawsuit in Japan Over 'Misgendering' Author

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 17, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Marc Levy

Pro-woman website Reduxx has done a lot of good work protecting women's rights and championing women's causes against radical trans activism. They've covered stories like the Swiss man jailed for a "transphobic" social media post, men in women's prisons, and registered sex offender Richard Cox in Virginia.

Advertisement

Now they're being sued over an article in which they referred to a trans woman as a man.

Reduxx writes:

On October 15, 2024, Reduxx published an article titled EXCLUSIVE: Award-Winning Trans-Identified Male Author From Taiwan Sues Critics Who Say He’s Not A “Lesbian." The article was focused on a Taiwanese-born writer named Li Kotomi. Kotomi, an author, is a trans-identified male currently residing in Japan.


The article reported on Kotomi's campaign of terror against women's rights advocates, and how he had filed multiple lawsuits and criminal charges against women who refused to validate his identity as a “woman” and “lesbian.” 

It also noted that Kotomi had taken literary prizes intended for female writers, and called into question concerning statements Kotomi had made comparing pedophilia to a sexuality.

Kotomi found a Reduxx writer who happened to live in Japan, providing the grounds to file a lawsuit. In that suit, Kotomi alleges defamation and claims to be "legally and socially" a female. Kotomi is seeking a "hefty" financial settlement from Reduxx, as well as an order for the website to pull the October 2024 article

Recommended

Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

"In other words, he believes he can litigate us into validating his identity," Reduxx wrote. "Not gonna happen."

They also allege Kotomi found people associated with the Japan-based Reduxx write,r and the wrong person received the legal notice of the suit.

"We believe the move was calculated to both advance the suit and intimidate us by raising concerns for our writer’s safety. Perhaps Kotomi believed this pressure would cause us to simply back down and comply," Reduxx wrote.

Reduxx co-founder Genevieve Gluck thanked supporters.

Others stood in support of the organization and its work.

Advertisement

"I know there are a lot of requests for funding legal cases now, but fighting in the courts is where we’re at, seeing as appealing with logic, facts, and reason outside of them doesn’t work," Katrina wrote. "If you’re able to donate even a small amount towards helping Reduxx defend this lawsuit, they’d be grateful."

Alarmingly, the suit lists numerous unrelated individuals, which is causing problems.

She wrote, "As I’ve said - we’re being vague right now for a very good reason. As I’ve said - Kotomi has named *unrelated individuals* in the suit, incorrectly (or perhaps, intentionally misleadingly) associating them with the outlet in an effort to effectively smoke out his target. As I’ve said - that target is not Reduxx *as an entity* because he can’t get us. As I’ve said - our lawyer’s first line of business is actually ordering a number of redactions to protect those people who have *nothing* to do with us but that Kotomi named anyway."

Advertisement

And continued, "But Kotomi’s primary motivation here does not appear to be winning this suit. It appears aimed at letting us know he has access to our writer and at making us fear for her and her family’s safety. We decided to go public with this after many weeks of debate because we need him to know this strategy is not going to work and he can fight the suit on its (very poor) merits or f**k off."

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Townhall VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists Kurt Schlichter
Of Course, a Biden-Appointed Judge Handed Down This Rare Ruling for James Comey's Legal Team Matt Vespa
Bombshell Report Reveals What They Aren’t Telling Us About Trump Assassin Jeff Charles
Trump Just Made Another Major Move Against Venezuelan Regime Jeff Charles
60 Minutes Gets Roasted for Upcoming Story on Child Victims of School Shootings Amy Curtis
What's Wrong With UK Courts? Judge Rules Young Girl Must Keep Abusive Father's Surname. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement