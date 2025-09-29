Is Ariana Grande Serious With This Question to Trump Supporters?
Here's What We Know About the Gunman Who Carried Out Mass Shooting at...
Vice President Vance Says We're Headed Towards a Shutdown Thanks to 'Unreasonable' Democra...
JK Rowling Gets Brutally Honest About Emma Watson
Planned Parenthood Will Stop Offering Abortions in Wisconsin Effective October 1, Citing M...
Des Moines School Superintendent Busted by ICE Is Also Illegally Registered to Vote...
VIP
Jake Tapper Gets Schooled on Lawfare, As Nicholas Kristof Gives Wine Pairings for...
Joint Operation in Wisconsin Leads to the Arrest of 21 Illegal Immigrants Including...
President Trump: Israel Has Our 'Full Backing' to Destroy Hamas If Hamas Rejects...
Anti-ICE Rapper Bad Bunny to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Dolly Parton Postpones Vegas Shows Citing Ongoing 'Health Concerns'
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on Violent Rhetoric, Targets Stephen Miller
VIP
White Leftist Has Dramatic Reaction To Being Shackled at African-American Museum
President Trump Unveils 20-Point Plan to Bring the War in Gaza to a...
Tipsheet

Swiss Man Faces Jail Time for 'Transphobic' Social Media Post That Noted Male and Female Skeletons Differ

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 29, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

One of the recurring themes of JK Rowling's feminist activism has been her acknowledgement that she's privileged. She's wealthy enough to afford security and to speak her mind without fear of losing her job or going to prison. Few people could tell the Scottish government, "Arrest me," and not be slapped in cuffs.

Advertisement

Rowling started the JK Rowling Women's Fund (JKRWF) to help individuals and organizations weather the costs that come with standing up for women's rights.

Without her, many women would face the same fate as Emanuel Brünisholz, a Swiss man who makes his living repairing musical instruments. Brünisholz committed the unforgivable "crime" of saying we can tell if a person is a man or a woman from their skeletons.

Now he's facing prison time after refusing to pay a fine for that "transphobic" comment.

Here's more from Reduxx:

Brünisholz’s ordeal began in December of 2022 when he responded to a Facebook post by Swiss National Council member Andreas Glarner. In his comment, Brünisholz wrote: “If you dig up LGBTQI people after 200 years, you’ll only find men and women based on their skeletons. Everything else is a mental illness promoted through the curriculum.” 

The reply, which highlighted the immutable nature of biological sex and played on a popular meme quickly drew complaints from activists who filed reports with local police, alleging it constituted public incitement to hatred under Article 261bis of the Swiss Criminal Code. This provision, originally enacted in 1995 to prohibit the dissemination of ideas based on race, ethnicity, or religion that degrade human dignity, was expanded in 2020 to include a broad interpretation of “sexual identities.”

Burgdorf Police interrogated Brünisholz on August 15, 2023, launching a formal investigation into charges of discrimination and hate speech. During the questioning, conducted by the Regional Police Command Mittelland – Emmental – Oberaargau and documented in an official transcript, Brünisholz was interrogated about the “intent” behind his Facebook reply.

Recommended

Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Returns to Court – Judge Issues Warning Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Brünisholz works a blue-collar job and was reported to the police by activists who undoubtedly have advanced degrees in gender studies. It draws a stark contrast between the average working man and the privileged radical trans activists. Plumbers, electricians, and instrument repairmen know biological reality better than supposedly educated activists.

And for that, they're punished.

Throughout the world, countries that don't have a robust First Amendment routinely persecute people like Brünisholz for speaking biological reality. Men and women have distinct skeletal features -- men are often taller, with narrower hips and more pronounced jaw lines. Women tend to be shorter, with smaller frames and wider hips, which are better suited to accommodate childbirth.

No amount of trans activism is going to change that.

The problem is, trans activists live in a world that defies biological reality. They have to be tyrants who punish people for speaking the truth because that's the only way they can attempt to alter reality to suit their ideology.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

FREE SPEECH J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Returns to Court – Judge Issues Warning Jeff Charles
The Democrat Freakshow Freakout Is All About Desperation Kurt Schlichter
Here's What We Know About the Gunman Who Carried Out Mass Shooting at Michigan Church Jeff Charles
Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross Wrongly Identifies Victim of Violent Crime Amy Curtis
JK Rowling Gets Brutally Honest About Emma Watson Amy Curtis
Watch What Happens After Anti-ICE Protester Gets Out of Car to Yell at Federal Agents Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Returns to Court – Judge Issues Warning Jeff Charles
Advertisement