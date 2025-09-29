Swiss Man Faces Jail Time for 'Transphobic' Social Media Post That Noted Male and Female Skeletons Differ

One of the recurring themes of JK Rowling's feminist activism has been her acknowledgement that she's privileged. She's wealthy enough to afford security and to speak her mind without fear of losing her job or going to prison. Few people could tell the Scottish government, "Arrest me," and not be slapped in cuffs.

Rowling started the JK Rowling Women's Fund (JKRWF) to help individuals and organizations weather the costs that come with standing up for women's rights.

Without her, many women would face the same fate as Emanuel Brünisholz, a Swiss man who makes his living repairing musical instruments. Brünisholz committed the unforgivable "crime" of saying we can tell if a person is a man or a woman from their skeletons.

Now he's facing prison time after refusing to pay a fine for that "transphobic" comment.

A man in Switzerland will be jailed after refusing to pay a fine he was issued for a "transphobic" social media post.



Emanuel Brünisholz, a wind instrument repairman, had made a Facebook comment noting that male and female skeletons were different.https://t.co/zGQxXBVLQn — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) September 26, 2025

Here's more from Reduxx:

Brünisholz’s ordeal began in December of 2022 when he responded to a Facebook post by Swiss National Council member Andreas Glarner. In his comment, Brünisholz wrote: “If you dig up LGBTQI people after 200 years, you’ll only find men and women based on their skeletons. Everything else is a mental illness promoted through the curriculum.” The reply, which highlighted the immutable nature of biological sex and played on a popular meme quickly drew complaints from activists who filed reports with local police, alleging it constituted public incitement to hatred under Article 261bis of the Swiss Criminal Code. This provision, originally enacted in 1995 to prohibit the dissemination of ideas based on race, ethnicity, or religion that degrade human dignity, was expanded in 2020 to include a broad interpretation of “sexual identities.” Burgdorf Police interrogated Brünisholz on August 15, 2023, launching a formal investigation into charges of discrimination and hate speech. During the questioning, conducted by the Regional Police Command Mittelland – Emmental – Oberaargau and documented in an official transcript, Brünisholz was interrogated about the “intent” behind his Facebook reply.

Brünisholz works a blue-collar job and was reported to the police by activists who undoubtedly have advanced degrees in gender studies. It draws a stark contrast between the average working man and the privileged radical trans activists. Plumbers, electricians, and instrument repairmen know biological reality better than supposedly educated activists.

And for that, they're punished.

Throughout the world, countries that don't have a robust First Amendment routinely persecute people like Brünisholz for speaking biological reality. Men and women have distinct skeletal features -- men are often taller, with narrower hips and more pronounced jaw lines. Women tend to be shorter, with smaller frames and wider hips, which are better suited to accommodate childbirth.

No amount of trans activism is going to change that.

The problem is, trans activists live in a world that defies biological reality. They have to be tyrants who punish people for speaking the truth because that's the only way they can attempt to alter reality to suit their ideology.

