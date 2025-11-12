SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Tipsheet

'The Most Impactful Project of My Life:' Sydney Sweeney Speaks About Christy Flop

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 12, 2025 7:15 AM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Over the weekend, Sydney Sweeney's latest movie, Christy, performed poorly at the box office, earning just $1.3 million in North America, despite receiving solid critical reviews and a 97 percent positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is less an indictment of Sweeney's perceived political leanings and more a reflection of the abysmally poor state of Hollywood and the movie industry.

Now Sweeney is talking about the movie, and hoping its message resonates despite the paltry ticket sales.

Here's more from Variety:

Sydney Sweeney is shrugging off the dismal box office start of “Christy,” a biographical drama in which she portrays the trailblazing boxer Christy Martin. The R-rated film was rejected with $1.3 million, ranking as one of the worst starts ever for a movie that was released in more than 2,000 North American theaters.

“We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact,” Sweeney captioned a lengthy Instagram post. “And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life.”

Directed by David Michôd and co-starring Ben Foster, Merritt Weaver and Katy O’Brian, “Christy” chronicles Martin’s rise to fame in the ring, as well as her coach-turned-husband’s attempted murder of her. In Variety’s review, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman praised Sweeney’s transformative performance and described “Christy” as a “wrenching portrait of abuse, enabling, gaslighting, and just how far domestic violence can go.”

How This GOP Senator Reportedly Came Up Clutch During the Talks to End the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
"This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives," Sweeney said.

Christy tells the story of women's boxer Christy Martin and, without spoiling the film, her boxing career and life with an abusive manager/husband.

"Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If 'Christy' gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded," Sweeney added.

Speaking out about and supporting victims of domestic violence has been an important cause for Sweeney. Sales from her wildly successful American Eagle jeans campaign went to benefit the Crisis Text Line and raise awareness of domestic violence.

