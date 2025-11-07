Sydney Sweeney's Face When Asked About Her American Eagle Jeans Ad Is Priceless

She doesn’t give a flying ***k and that’s okay. It’s such an old topic, but you know the mainstream press had to bring it up: Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagles jeans ad that led to liberal America flooding crisis hotline centers. I was indifferent about Sweeney, but I’m over that now. She’s amazing. I was skeptical when some Internet sleuth found out she was a registered Republican. I’m starting to think it’s true. Her facial expression, which is now gone viral, when GQ's Katherine Stoeffel brought this up, from Ms. Sweeney was iconic. And the fact the woman has zero regrets is even better:

GQ's Katherine Stoeffel Spends Over THREE MINUTES Trying to Get Sydney Sweeney to Apologize for Her “Great Jeans” Ad



GQ: “The president Truth Socialed about the jeans ad … And I wondered what that was like?”



SWEENEY: “It was surreal.”



GQ: “I would probably feel thankful that… pic.twitter.com/MmQ2Sj4nII — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 7, 2025

Reporter: “In this political climate, as a white woman, do you want to apologize for saying you have good genes?”



Sydney Sweeney: “No.”



Unapologetically herself.



Icon. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HgIxElfhQV — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 7, 2025

Keep winning, lady. That’s all I’ll say. You didn’t give a crap about the ad’s backlash, you don’t regret the media spot, and you made another meme factory with your facial expressions being asked about it.

When someone says “supposibly” pic.twitter.com/heOBkzjwsO — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 7, 2025

All winners.

This lady was branded as a Nazi for wearing blue jeans.