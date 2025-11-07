Senate Blocks Bill to Stop Trump From Escalating Military Action in Venezuela
Sydney Sweeney's Face When Asked About Her American Eagle Jeans Ad Is Priceless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 07, 2025 2:30 PM
She doesn’t give a flying ***k and that’s okay. It’s such an old topic, but you know the mainstream press had to bring it up: Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagles jeans ad that led to liberal America flooding crisis hotline centers. I was indifferent about Sweeney, but I’m over that now. She’s amazing. I was skeptical when some Internet sleuth found out she was a registered Republican. I’m starting to think it’s true. Her facial expression, which is now gone viral, when GQ's Katherine Stoeffel brought this up, from Ms. Sweeney was iconic. And the fact the woman has zero regrets is even better:

Keep winning, lady. That’s all I’ll say. You didn’t give a crap about the ad’s backlash, you don’t regret the media spot, and you made another meme factory with your facial expressions being asked about it.

All winners. 

This lady was branded as a Nazi for wearing blue jeans. 

