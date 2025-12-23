Some on the Left Didn't Take the Hannah Dugan Verdict Well

On December 18, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of a felony charge of obstruction. Dugan was arrested by the FBI in April after she allegedly helped illegal immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz leave her courtroom in an effort to avoid being captured by ICE.

The verdict came down after a short trial that lasted just four days. The prosecution showed the jury video and audio footage of Dugan, in public hallways in her judicial robes, moving ICE agents to the office of the court's Chief Judge Carl Ashley, and testimony from multiple witnesses who said Dugan's behavior that day was abnormal, often saying she seemed upset or agitated by the presence of ICE in the courthouse.

Flores-Ruiz was scheduled for a hearing before Dugan on charges of domestic violence and his victims, an unidentified man and woman, were in Dugan's courtroom on April 18 hoping their abuser would face justice. According to witness testimony during Dugan's trial, Flores-Ruiz injured both victims so severely that they required hospitalization, and the victims were "uncomfortable" in the presence of Flores-Ruiz in the courtroom.

But Dugan decided her political agenda was more important than justice for those victims, and she helped Flores-Ruiz and his attorney into a non-public area of the courthouse. Flores-Ruiz was able to leave the building, but he was captured outside by ICE agents shortly thereafter. The prosecution had her dead to rights, and she was found guilty based on the evidence presented at trial.

But at least one Leftist knows who the real victim is here, and what it reminds him of: Nazis.

The Nazis arrested and purged judges who wouldn't fall in line. https://t.co/U7T0NZ142w — Joel Montfort (@jmontforttx) December 19, 2025

Montfort's X bio says he's a political scientist. Then surely he'd know a jury of 12 Wisconsinites in blue Milwaukee County — a county Kamala Harris won overwhelmingly in 2024 — isn't anything like Nazi Germany, right?

Dugan was fairly tried and convicted by a jury of her peers for a crime that had myriad witnesses, including video footage and audio. No one is above the law, even if you disagree with the law. And federal immigration law trumps whatever policies or local laws places like Milwaukee County might try to implement to protect illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, it seems Dugan has nuked her entire political career in an effort to resist President Trump and ICE. On April 29, the State Supreme Court suspended Dugan from her duties as a judge indefinitely. After the verdict, Wisconsin Republicans, who control both the state senate and assembly, have vowed to impeach Dugan if she doesn't resign.

In a statement, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August said, "If Judge Dugan does not resign from her office immediately, the Assembly will begin impeachment proceedings."

The statement also said, "Under Article XIII Section 3(2) of the Wisconsin Constitution, '[n]o person convicted of a felony, in any court within the United States, no person convicted in federal court of a crime designated at the time of commission, under federal laws as a misdemeanor involving a violation of public trust...shall be eligible to any office of trust, profit, or honor in this state unless pardoned of the conviction."

Because these charges are federal, Governor Tony Evers cannot pardon her, and President Trump certainly won't.

Dugan faces up to five years in prison when she's sentenced. But no date has been set for that hearing, as Dugan's legal team has vowed to appeal.

