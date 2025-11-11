It Turns Out Chuck Schumer Was Working Behind the Scenes in Futile Effort to Prolong the Schumer Shutdown

Last night, the Senate finally moved to end the Schumer Shutdown and held a second vote to reopen the government. It passed the 60-vote threshold and will head to the House this week. The Left is very unhappy with the deal and is blaming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Leftists on BlueSky were calling for the guillotine, and Democrats like Ro Khanna and Seth Moulton are looking to replace Schumer. Even Sunny Hostin demanded Schumer's ouster on The View yesterday. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) also said he's not done fighting, saying in a video, "It looks like eight Democrats have joined Republicans to vote for a temporary reopening of the government for about two months, but a bill with no protections to stop the coming health care disaster in this country caused by Donald Trump's premium increases, nor any provisions to meaningfully stop Trump's corruption and his illegality." So he blames Schumer, too.

But it turns out Schumer was working behind the scenes to keep his shutdown going.

SCOOP: Schumer privately fought to extend government shutdown https://t.co/Poeezwkg9E — Axios (@axios) November 10, 2025

Here's more:





As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer publicly battled Republicans over the government shutdown, he was privately cajoling a group of moderates not to fold before November. Why it matters: Democrats are blaming Schumer (D-N.Y.) for not prolonging the shutdown. In reality, it could have been much shorter. Two weeks into the shutdown, a group of moderates told Schumer they were ready to vote to open the government, according to three sources familiar with the conversation.

It's unclear if that group was big enough to end the shutdown. But Schumer persuaded the moderates to hold out until at least the beginning of November, when open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act began.

In mid-October, he made it clear to his entire caucus that he was likely to come out against the emerging bipartisan deal that a group of moderate senators were pushing.

Axios also reports that moderate Democrats like New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (NH) warned Schumer that they weren't on board with the Schumer Shutdown fight in the first place. Shaheen led the bipartisan talks for a compromise and said, "We let him [Schumer] know what we were doing."

Shaheen would not, however, comment on whether or not Schumer was trying to throw a wrench into the plans, telling reporters, "I don't really want to get into the private discussions we had."

Meanwhile, on X, Schumer was continuing to attack President Trump and Republicans over the shutdown he wanted to extend.

"The last 41 days have exposed the depths of Trump's cruelty," Schumer wrote. "He shut the government down longer than any president in American history. He took innocent kids, veterans, and federal workers as political hostages—all because he refuses to fix the healthcare crisis."

The last 41 days have exposed the depths of Trump's cruelty.



He shut the government down longer than any president in American history.



He took innocent kids, veterans, and federal workers as political hostages—all because he refuses to fix the healthcare crisis.

He also voted against the Senate bill, writing, "I will not support the Republican bill that’s on the Senate floor because it fails to do anything of substance to fix America’s healthcare crisis."

I will not support the Republican bill that’s on the Senate floor because it fails to do anything of substance to fix America’s healthcare crisis. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Americans were going without SNAP. Government employees weren't getting paid. Air Traffic Controllers weren't showing up for work, throttling the travel plans of millions of Americans. And Schumer wanted it to last even longer. That shows the depths of his cruelty.

Now, if Republicans are smart, they'll point out this healthcare crisis is one of the Democrats' making. Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) in 2010 without a single Republican vote. Democrats also passed the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies and their sunset dates without a single Republican vote.

They created this crisis, and Schumer tried to hold Americans hostage until the Republicans fixed the mess the Democrats made, and that solution was to give even more subsidies to the insurance companies while costs keep going up.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

