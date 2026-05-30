White House Calls NYT Report on Vance Social Media Advice 'Complete Fake News'

The White House has smacked down a report from the New York Times claiming that Susie Wiles advised Vice President J.D. Vance to take a break from social media.

The NYT reported: “In meetings, Mr. Vance frequently scrolls his phone, and he uses social media to fight with his critics. The president frequently posts to Truth Social, but he does not spend time replying to people online, as Mr. Vance does.” Susie Wiles, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, recently advised Mr. Vance to take a break from social media, as have other officials in the West Wing, according to people familiar with those interactions, because the fighting was beneath his office. (Mr. Vance said he took a break for Lent.)

Advertisement

The piece tries to take down J.D. Vance, one of the youngest vice presidents in recent history, who is a strong competitor to eventually run for president if he chooses.

But it cited no real sources and instead claimed that it had spoken to people "families with those interactions."

This isn’t true. We denied it to the New York Times and they refused to run our quote. Complete fake news. This supposed “conversation” never happened. https://t.co/P7tqDr9dSk — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) May 30, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Trump White House SHOOTS DOWN New York Times report that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles advised VP JD Vance to "take a break from social media" because his "fighting" online is "beneath his office"



STEVEN CHEUNG: "This isn’t true. We denied it to the New York Times and… pic.twitter.com/Ouvy3Rn7oo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2026

That's funny because arguably it's the best thing that JD Vance does. https://t.co/deFJoGOSyi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2026





“Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, recently advised Mr. Vance to take a break from social media, as have other officials in the West Wing, according to people familiar with those interactions, because the fighting was beneath his office”https://t.co/AuMCSQwIW4 — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 30, 2026

I don’t think the admin would (or should) minimize the use of X to communicate directly with the people and get around the gatekeepers, something that made the entire America First revolution possible. Plus, @JDVance is clever and funny. So, nah, we’re not gonna do that. https://t.co/l2rF4J23Ue — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 30, 2026





🇺🇸 Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications, comes out saying this story is "fake news" and that the "supposed 'conversation' never happened"



Vance can keep fighting on social media. Thank God https://t.co/FC4SGb0omG pic.twitter.com/cs8STgaNym — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 30, 2026

That's funny because arguably it's the best thing that JD Vance does. https://t.co/deFJoGOSyi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.