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White House Calls NYT Report on Vance Social Media Advice 'Complete Fake News'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 30, 2026 5:45 PM
White House Calls NYT Report on Vance Social Media Advice 'Complete Fake News'
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The White House has smacked down a report from the New York Times claiming that Susie Wiles advised Vice President J.D. Vance to take a break from social media.

The NYT reported: “In meetings, Mr. Vance frequently scrolls his phone, and he uses social media to fight with his critics. The president frequently posts to Truth Social, but he does not spend time replying to people online, as Mr. Vance does.” 

Susie Wiles, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, recently advised Mr. Vance to take a break from social media, as have other officials in the West Wing, according to people familiar with those interactions, because the fighting was beneath his office. (Mr. Vance said he took a break for Lent.)

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The piece tries to take down J.D. Vance, one of the youngest vice presidents in recent history, who is a strong competitor to eventually run for president if he chooses. 

But it cited no real sources and instead claimed that it had spoken to people "families with those interactions." 


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