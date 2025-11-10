I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, but Good Luck,...
Meet the Press Host Plays Video That Blows Up Hakeem Jeffries' Stance in...
Naked Man Attacks Armed Vietnam Vet, Immediately Regrets It
VIP
No, Sydney Sweeney's Politics Aren't Why Her Movie Flopped
VIP
The BBC Is Shaken by a Trump Editing Scandal With Executives Quitting, and...
Journalism: SiriusXM Host Literally Worships at the Feet of Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Anchorage School District Puts Disclaimer Distancing Itself From the Viewpoints in Our Fou...
VIP
Kansas Gun Case a Prime Example of Absolute Stupidity
Secretary Duffy Clashes With Buttigieg Over Trump’s Message to Air Traffic Controllers
Illegal Immigrant Arrested After Opening Fire on ICE Agents in Chicago
Sunny Hostin Rips Democrats for Caving on Schumer Shutdown, Demands Schumer Be Replaced
Democrats’ Latest Anti-Trump Move: Blocking America’s Return to Nuclear Testing
VIP
Javier Milei Extends Open Invitation to New Yorkers Amid Cities Socialist Turn
From Survival to Hope: The Struggle of Jews in the Former Soviet Union
Tipsheet

It's Done: Senate Advances Deal to End the Schumer Shutdown, Now Goes to the House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 10, 2025 9:25 PM
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

The Senate doesn’t care about the House Democrats screaming. The votes are set, and they’re not moving. After the longest shutdown in American history, we have light at the end of the tunnel. Eight Democratic senators signed off on a deal to end the impasse. What’s maddening is that it’s the same deal Republicans have offered from the start: the legislation keeps government funded through January 30, keeps SNAP financed by the end of September 2026, and guarantees a vote on Obamacare subsidies.  

Advertisement

If this seems like déjà vu, you’re not alone. It’s what’s been on the table since mid-October. It’s why House Democrats, lusting to keep American families in pain, are angry. Because they know if this clears the Senate, it’s over. Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House GOP in line, and even the most annoying voices usually come to heel, especially when President Trump asks to speak with them. But it's over. With cloture invoked, the Democrats have no leverage. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) could've passed a clean CR with no guarantees on anything if the Democrats tried to pull something.

Recommended

Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SENATE SNAP

On Sunday night, the 60-vote threshold was clear. Now, it has been cleared again, along with several other appropriations bills. There were a slew of votes on amendments before the crucial votes to advance this bill to reopen the government. It only needed a simple majority. It passed 60-40. The legislation now heads to the House.

Democrats started this fight, and now they’re folding. All of this for nothing. 

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All Kurt Schlichter
I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, but Good Luck, Bro Matt Vespa
Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now Amy Curtis
The Knives Are Out for Chuck Schumer Amy Curtis
Secretary Duffy Clashes With Buttigieg Over Trump’s Message to Air Traffic Controllers Dmitri Bolt
The BBC Is Shaken by a Trump Editing Scandal With Executives Quitting, and Australian News May Be Next Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement