It's Done: Senate Advances Deal to End the Schumer Shutdown, Now Goes to the House

The Senate doesn’t care about the House Democrats screaming. The votes are set, and they’re not moving. After the longest shutdown in American history, we have light at the end of the tunnel. Eight Democratic senators signed off on a deal to end the impasse. What’s maddening is that it’s the same deal Republicans have offered from the start: the legislation keeps government funded through January 30, keeps SNAP financed by the end of September 2026, and guarantees a vote on Obamacare subsidies.

Advertisement

News: Senate reaches agreement to finish funding deal TONIGHT — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate has successfully passed the 60 vote threshold for a second vote to reopen the government



Progress is being made. The Schumer Shutdown is almost over.



But several more votes are needed tonight before this heads to the House



Keep working. No more breaks! pic.twitter.com/nfxL83Ajsl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 10, 2025

Folks.



Here are the Senate votes coming, with translation.



1. Motion to proceed to Cal. #168, H.R.5371 (tee up the House GOP bill)



2. Baldwin motion (blocks other action)



3. Merkley motion (blocks other action)



4. Paul amendment #3941 (I believe this is re: hemp).



5. Motion… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

Senior House Republican leadership ource says "Wednesday night is still the plan" for the House to vote to align with the Senate to end the shutdown — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 10, 2025

If this seems like déjà vu, you’re not alone. It’s what’s been on the table since mid-October. It’s why House Democrats, lusting to keep American families in pain, are angry. Because they know if this clears the Senate, it’s over. Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House GOP in line, and even the most annoying voices usually come to heel, especially when President Trump asks to speak with them. But it's over. With cloture invoked, the Democrats have no leverage. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) could've passed a clean CR with no guarantees on anything if the Democrats tried to pull something.

Dems put SNAP beneficiaries through a bunch of pain & anxiety for literally nothing. NOTHING. All political nonsense. Just insanely irresponsible. https://t.co/tS5204NXjG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 10, 2025

On Sunday night, the 60-vote threshold was clear. Now, it has been cleared again, along with several other appropriations bills. There were a slew of votes on amendments before the crucial votes to advance this bill to reopen the government. It only needed a simple majority. It passed 60-40. The legislation now heads to the House.

🔥BREAKING: The Senate has just OFFICIALLY passed legislation to REOPEN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.



Now the House has to do its job. pic.twitter.com/UjMywUAxsD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2025

Senate now voting to end government shutdown. Needs simple majority — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 11, 2025

BREAKING: Senate votes 60-40 to pass deal to reopen government.



It now goes to the House, which hopes to vote Wednesday. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 11, 2025

Democrats started this fight, and now they’re folding. All of this for nothing.

🚨Senate Democrats have enough votes to move forward with the funding bill, as the chamber inches closer to passing something to send to the House. https://t.co/JczYTkd0E6 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 10, 2025

SHUTDOWN DEAL:



- Funding through Jan. 30

- Pass Senate appropriations bills for Ag, Veterans/Military Construction, Legislature.

- Senate vote on ACA by date in December. Bill to be determined by Democrats, per source involved

- SNAP funded thought Sept. 30, 2026. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

THIS VOTE:



Is a BIGGIE.



Essentially is to open up, start work on the continuing resolution bill to fund government.



(Technically cloture on motion to proceed to the C.R.)



Requires 60 votes. This is the obstacle funding could not get past in last 40 days.



Unless all… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

YES Senate Dem Caucus members now:



Cortez Masto

Durbin

Hassan

Kaine

King

*Rosen*

Shaheen



Fetterman likely will give it the 8 it needs. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025