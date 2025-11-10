The Knives Are Out for Chuck Schumer

For weeks, Democrats have said this was a Republican-caused shutdown and demanded Republicans open the government. Now that the Schumer Shutdown is coming to an end, those same people are really mad.

Advertisement

The biggest loser of last night's deal to end the Schumer Shutdown is the eponymous Democrat himself, Chuck Schumer. For over a month, Schumer kept the government closed and did untold harm to government employees and Americans who needed to travel for work or vacation, as well as Americans who rely on SNAP.

And for what? Not much, really. The deal struck in the Senate last night doesn't give Democrats much in the way of their demands, save a promise to vote on Obamacare subsidies before the end of the year.

Democrats know this, and Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) is leading the charge to oust Schumer.

Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for? — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 10, 2025

Last night, Schumer posted on X, "We will keep fighting," before warning of America's impending "healthcare crisis."

Democrats have been fighting for months to address America's healthcare crisis



For the millions who will lose coverage

For people with cancer who won't get the care they need

For working families who can't afford to pay $25K more a year for healthcare



We will keep fighting — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 10, 2025

Khanna's not the only person mad at Schumer, which is ironic because Chuck voted "no" on the Continuing Resolution.

Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-06) also said Schumer needs to step down.

Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership. If @ChuckSchumer were an effective leader, he would have united his caucus to vote ‘No’ tonight and hold the line on healthcare. Maybe now @EdMarkey will finally join me in pledging not to vote for Schumer? — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) November 10, 2025

This was always, invariably, how the Schumer Shutdown was going to end.

Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership. If @ChuckSchumer were an effective leader, he would have united his caucus to vote ‘No’ tonight and hold the line on healthcare. Maybe now @EdMarkey will finally join me in pledging not to vote for Schumer? — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) November 10, 2025

The Democrats had no real leverage and were losing in the sphere of public opinion because their policies were harming real Americans

Several Leftists on BlueSky were calling for his ouster or the guillotine.

Bluesky is currently posting guillotine memes about Chuck Schumer. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2025

Yes, they are.

They're very, very angry about this.

The Democratic Party has a very real problem with a violent voting base.

Set up a deal and then backed out and let the soon to retire Dems take the fall for him. Loses all the momentum gained and cedes yet more power to fascists. Possibly the worst thing he could have done. We should get the guillotine out for you, Chuck Schumer. F**k you. — Caleb (#1 Aho Fan) (@caieb.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:26 PM

Advertisement

They all seem lovely.

Earlier this year, Democrats admitted their radical leftist voters were demanding Democrats get shot to pass their agenda and oppose Trump.

I'm seeing some demented things coming from Bluesky about @chuckschumer.



I think he may finally admit there's a violence problem coming from his side.



They are openly posting memes showing him getting taken out. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 10, 2025

It's scary, but this is a monster the Democrats created, and now they can't control it.

Far-left agitators are currently demanding Chuck Schumer be replaced over on Bluesky. pic.twitter.com/JLtBfd6I92 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 14, 2025

Yeah. We would not be surprised if Schumer announced his retirement (or that he wasn't going to run for reelection) following this disaster.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.