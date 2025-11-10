SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Tipsheet

The Knives Are Out for Chuck Schumer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

For weeks, Democrats have said this was a Republican-caused shutdown and demanded Republicans open the government. Now that the Schumer Shutdown is coming to an end, those same people are really mad. 

The biggest loser of last night's deal to end the Schumer Shutdown is the eponymous Democrat himself, Chuck Schumer. For over a month, Schumer kept the government closed and did untold harm to government employees and Americans who needed to travel for work or vacation, as well as Americans who rely on SNAP.

And for what? Not much, really. The deal struck in the Senate last night doesn't give Democrats much in the way of their demands, save a promise to vote on Obamacare subsidies before the end of the year.

Democrats know this, and Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) is leading the charge to oust Schumer.

Last night, Schumer posted on X, "We will keep fighting," before warning of America's impending "healthcare crisis."

Khanna's not the only person mad at Schumer, which is ironic because Chuck voted "no" on the Continuing Resolution.

Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-06) also said Schumer needs to step down.

This was always, invariably, how the Schumer Shutdown was going to end.

The Democrats had no real leverage and were losing in the sphere of public opinion because their policies were harming real Americans

Several Leftists on BlueSky were calling for his ouster or the guillotine.

Yes, they are.

@schumer.senate.gov

[image or embed]

— Mr Targeted Harassment (@jarjarfan69.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 3:27 PM

They're very, very angry about this. 

Chuck Schumer out of a window

— Spice8Rack (Marxist) (@spice8rack.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 3:40 PM

The Democratic Party has a very real problem with a violent voting base. 

Set up a deal and then backed out and let the soon to retire Dems take the fall for him. Loses all the momentum gained and cedes yet more power to fascists. Possibly the worst thing he could have done. We should get the guillotine out for you, Chuck Schumer. F**k you.

— Caleb (#1 Aho Fan) (@caieb.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:26 PM
They all seem lovely.

Earlier this year, Democrats admitted their radical leftist voters were demanding Democrats get shot to pass their agenda and oppose Trump. 

It's scary, but this is a monster the Democrats created, and now they can't control it.

Yeah. We would not be surprised if Schumer announced his retirement (or that he wasn't going to run for reelection) following this disaster.

