Sunny Hostin Rips Democrats for Caving on Schumer Shutdown, Demands Schumer Be Replaced

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is furious about Democrats caving over the Schumer Shutdown, and announced on Monday that Senator Schumer's "days are over."

Advertisement

"This was a choice by Republicans to cut ACA [Affordable Care Act] subsidies. This was a choice by the Republicans to gut the federal government and federal employment. Democrats had nothing to do with it. I want an opposition party. I think the Democrats caved. I think the Democrats let down the American people and, like you, Whoopi [Goldberg], I have absolutely no faith that the Republican Party will come to the negotiating table in good faith," Hostin said. "Shame on you the first time. You do it twice, three times, four times, shame on me. Shame on the Democrats for even believing that the Republicans will, you know, even vote on it."

"So the bottom line is, the Democrats went into, after a blue wave, the American people saying, 'We do want [an] opposition.' The working people want the Democratic Party to fight for them. And now, they just caved and surrendered. I think Chuck Schumer — his days are over. And if he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go. He needs to be replaced," Hostin continued.

BREAKING: After a stream of half truths and outright misinformation, The View’s Sunny Hostin turns on Chuck Schumer and calls on him to step down as minority leader.



"If he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go. He needs to be replaced."



The Democrat crash out… pic.twitter.com/Qo1aIq9fZo — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 10, 2025

How Sunny Hostin can blame Republicans for the government shutdown is anyone’s guess. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York decided he could strong-arm Republicans into reversing a key component of President Trump’s signature legislation, the Big, Beautiful Bill, by holding the American people and the government hostage. Democrats should have known better.

The blatant irony in all this is that Democrats have spent years insisting the ACA would lower healthcare costs, yet for the past 40 days, they’ve argued that expanded subsidies are needed to drive down rising healthcare costs. Why something supposedly so affordable and effective requires ever-greater subsidies remains a mystery.

The Democrats’ supposed effort to lower healthcare costs, while holding 42 million Americans reliant on SNAP hostage, reflects not genuine concern but a deliberate, malicious political maneuver. And yet "The View" chooses to blame Republicans.

On Sunday, 8 Democrats chose to break ranks with their party, voting with Republicans to advance the continuing resolution (CR). The vote to pass the CR is expected to come shortly.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.