VIP
Normal People Don't Care About Republican Infighting
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer...
What These Commanders Fans Did to Trump on Sunday Was Disgusting
You Will Love What Happened to These Executives After BBC Was Caught Doctoring...
This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed...
Supreme Court Just Made a Huge Decision on Same-Sex Marriage
Will the BBC Issue an Apology for 'Dishonest' Edit of President Trump's Speech?
Three Young Muslim Women Arrested for Plotting Paris Terror Attacks
'Insanely Irresponsible:' Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats' Over 'Purely Political' Schumer...
Chris Murphy Laments the End of the Schumer Shutdown
Georgia Police Officer Under Investigation for 'Misgendering' a Man Using Library's Women'...
President Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani and Others Accused of Trying to Overturn 2020...
Forty Days Wasted
Tipsheet

Here's the New Narrative Forming Around the Senate Deal to End the Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last night, Senate Democrats finally did their jobs and struck a deal with Republicans to end the Schumer Shutdown, which is now the longest in American history.

Advertisement

Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) were both unhappy with the deal. Jeffries made it clear the House Democrats won't support the measure, writing in a statement, "We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits."

"Tonight, 8 Democrats voted with the Republicans to allow them to go forward on this continuing resolution. And to my mind, this was a very, very bad vote," Sanders.

That would indicate, at least to us, Democrats are prepared to fight this CR in the House to keep the Schumer Shutdown going. There's also a narrative forming that this resolution is a "bad deal" for Americans who will end up paying more.

Both New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Wisconsin Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez put out posts late last night saying similar things.

We think it's adorable that Hochul believes she has any play here. She's the governor of New York, not a Senator or Congresswoman. But the play here is this: she's up for reelection and this is her platform.

Recommended

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES HEALTHCARE

That's also the thinking behind Rodriguez's opposition.

Rodriguez is running to replace outgoing Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss (MA-04) echoed these sentiments, saying there were no "wins" for the middle class.

"If it comes to the House, I'm a No," Auchincloss wrote.

What wins are those? Two days ago, Fox News ran a video of Chuck Schumer admitting an extension of Obamacare subsidies would provide assistance to literal millionaires, which would cost those middle-class taxpayers more money. 

Advertisement

So much for the rich paying their "fair share," huh?

We'll also point out that Auchincloss, like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), both made a point to say the CR didn't address "corruption." What corruption is that? What would Auchincloss and Murphy like to see addressed in terms of "ending corruption"? 

What they mean is, "We don't want President Trump to be able to enact his agenda, so we'll call everything he does corruption and hope voters buy it."

Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow also said it's a bad deal.

She's running for the U.S. Senate and just made it clear she wanted to use Americans' suffering as leverage.

Former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown also said it's a "bad deal."

He was ousted from his seat last November and is hoping to regain it next year.

Like his fellow Democrats, Brown blamed Republicans for the failures of Obamacare.

Advertisement

"This is a problem created by Jon Husted and his special interest friends," Brown wrote. "At any point over the last 40 days, Jon Husted could have voted to reopen the government and helped people afford health care. But Jon Husted has done nothing to keep health care costs down."

Husted was elected last year. Sherrod Brown, on the other hand, voted for Obamacare in 2010, and he voted for the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies with the sunset date.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All Kurt Schlichter
Did This Senator Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Schumer Shutdown Is Failing Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Just Made a Huge Decision on Same-Sex Marriage Jeff Charles
What These Commanders Fans Did to Trump on Sunday Was Disgusting Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries and Bernie Sanders' Reaction to Shutdown Deal Says Everything Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is What Trump Had to Say to Air Traffic Controllers Who Stayed Home During Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement