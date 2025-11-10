Here's the New Narrative Forming Around the Senate Deal to End the Schumer Shutdown

Last night, Senate Democrats finally did their jobs and struck a deal with Republicans to end the Schumer Shutdown, which is now the longest in American history.

Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) were both unhappy with the deal. Jeffries made it clear the House Democrats won't support the measure, writing in a statement, "We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits."

"Tonight, 8 Democrats voted with the Republicans to allow them to go forward on this continuing resolution. And to my mind, this was a very, very bad vote," Sanders.

That would indicate, at least to us, Democrats are prepared to fight this CR in the House to keep the Schumer Shutdown going. There's also a narrative forming that this resolution is a "bad deal" for Americans who will end up paying more.

Both New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Wisconsin Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez put out posts late last night saying similar things.

Ending the shutdown shouldn’t come at the expense of health care for tens of millions of Americans.



This deal paves the way for devastating premium hikes that will drive up costs for New Yorkers.



Count me out. https://t.co/QY5Ha8qUCl — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 10, 2025

We think it's adorable that Hochul believes she has any play here. She's the governor of New York, not a Senator or Congresswoman. But the play here is this: she's up for reelection and this is her platform.

That's also the thinking behind Rodriguez's opposition.

Tonight’s vote may have ended the shutdown — but it sent Wisconsin families the bill.



Senate Democrats had a choice: stand firm for working people or cave to political pressure. They chose wrong. — Sara Rodriguez (@saraforwi) November 10, 2025

Rodriguez is running to replace outgoing Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss (MA-04) echoed these sentiments, saying there were no "wins" for the middle class.

This reported deal delivers none of the wins for the middle class that I laid out before the shutdown as options to get to yes: not on Medicaid, COPS grants, tariff relief, or corruption. Democrats must stop playing by the old rules in a broken Congress. If it comes to the House,… https://t.co/efgccTs0cx — Rep. Jake Auchincloss 🟧 (@RepAuchincloss) November 9, 2025

"If it comes to the House, I'm a No," Auchincloss wrote.

What wins are those? Two days ago, Fox News ran a video of Chuck Schumer admitting an extension of Obamacare subsidies would provide assistance to literal millionaires, which would cost those middle-class taxpayers more money.

Chuck Schumer acknowledges their Barack Obama Affordable Care Act plan will allow multimillionaires, people making millions of dollars a year, to get taxpayer funded healthcare



“Let me just say that clearly. People making millions of dollars would receive Biden era COVID… pic.twitter.com/7Hiyp5j58z — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 9, 2025

So much for the rich paying their "fair share," huh?

We'll also point out that Auchincloss, like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), both made a point to say the CR didn't address "corruption." What corruption is that? What would Auchincloss and Murphy like to see addressed in terms of "ending corruption"?

What they mean is, "We don't want President Trump to be able to enact his agenda, so we'll call everything he does corruption and hope voters buy it."

Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow also said it's a bad deal.

This is a bad deal, and the old way of doing things is clearly not working.



We need new leaders in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/vzN4uEm8FG — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) November 10, 2025

She's running for the U.S. Senate and just made it clear she wanted to use Americans' suffering as leverage.

Former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown also said it's a "bad deal."

Former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is running for his old seat in 2026, calls the Senate deal “ a bad deal” #OHSEN pic.twitter.com/GVI0fPq7PV — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) November 10, 2025

He was ousted from his seat last November and is hoping to regain it next year.

Like his fellow Democrats, Brown blamed Republicans for the failures of Obamacare.

Half a million Ohioans are facing monthly premiums that are double or triple what they were paying. This is a bad deal for Ohioans. It does nothing to help the out-of-control costs people are facing. We can’t allow health care costs to skyrocket and not be willing to fight.



This… — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) November 10, 2025

"This is a problem created by Jon Husted and his special interest friends," Brown wrote. "At any point over the last 40 days, Jon Husted could have voted to reopen the government and helped people afford health care. But Jon Husted has done nothing to keep health care costs down."

Husted was elected last year. Sherrod Brown, on the other hand, voted for Obamacare in 2010, and he voted for the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies with the sunset date.

