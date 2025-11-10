Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All
What the Hell Was the Point of This Shutdown, Dems?

Matt Vespa | November 10, 2025 12:25 AM
The Senate paved the way for a reopening of the federal government that’s been shut down by Democrats for over a month, and the Left is going bananas. It’s wild. Over at Bluesky, the knock-off version of Twitter dominated by America’s Trump-deranged lunatics, we have guillotine memes being posted about Chuck Schumer. 

On MSNBC, they were freaking out that President Trump could ‘win’ the shutdown fight since what the Democrats are voting on is pretty much what Senate Republicans offered in return for their votes: a vote on the extension of the Obamacare subsidies. Republicans needed eight Democratic votes, and they got them. The final vote was 60-40 to advance this deal, which funds SNAP through September 2026, keeps the government open until January 30, and sets a vote in December for the Obamacare subsidies, the latter of which was offered by Sen. John Thune (R-SD) in October.   

If things go according to plan, the government could reopen this week. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were irate over this development last night—all the right people are mad. And, of course, CNN's Scott Jennings tore into the Democrats for subjecting millions of Americans to unnecessary economic pain for something that was already offered weeks ago by Republicans. What was this, guys? 

Total Meltdown:

Yeah, there was a lot of drama last night, especially with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) being AWOL. He was reportedly stuck at DCA. The vote was 60-40. 

