What the Hell Was the Point of This Shutdown, Dems?

The Senate paved the way for a reopening of the federal government that’s been shut down by Democrats for over a month, and the Left is going bananas. It’s wild. Over at Bluesky, the knock-off version of Twitter dominated by America’s Trump-deranged lunatics, we have guillotine memes being posted about Chuck Schumer.

On MSNBC, they were freaking out that President Trump could ‘win’ the shutdown fight since what the Democrats are voting on is pretty much what Senate Republicans offered in return for their votes: a vote on the extension of the Obamacare subsidies. Republicans needed eight Democratic votes, and they got them. The final vote was 60-40 to advance this deal, which funds SNAP through September 2026, keeps the government open until January 30, and sets a vote in December for the Obamacare subsidies, the latter of which was offered by Sen. John Thune (R-SD) in October.

"The President is kinda getting what he wanted"



"I don't understand how a democratic senator goes, 'wow we won really big -- let me cave now. I don't understand. That makes no sense to me.' " pic.twitter.com/xkkOptXJlD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2025

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Brendan Boyle says he is completely “perplexed” after 8 Democrats voted to re-open the government.



MSNBC: Can you explain how you interpret why this deal came together now?



Boyle: I can't explain it because to be frank, to me, it makes absolutely no… pic.twitter.com/6tZMySq01q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate has adjourned until 11 am on Monday, although multiple more votes are needed to reopen the government



Speaker Johnson is hoping to have the House vote by WEDNESDAY, per Fox



Until then, airport chaos continues and the government remains shut down. pic.twitter.com/fD0f9ggz6s — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 10, 2025

This is almost disturbing to watch… https://t.co/JhSWJZbyEN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries on House Democrats’ shutdown deal position:



“We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.” pic.twitter.com/BE7IphcRUx — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) November 9, 2025

The political genius of Chuck Schumer.



If they just voted for the original CR and never shut the government down, he’d get a little pushback, but it would be short-lived.



Instead they cried wolf over healthcare, rallied the troops, woke everyone up.. just to disappoint them. https://t.co/4XEipsLZHf — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2025

Bluesky is currently posting guillotine memes about Chuck Schumer. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2025

If things go according to plan, the government could reopen this week. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were irate over this development last night—all the right people are mad. And, of course, CNN's Scott Jennings tore into the Democrats for subjecting millions of Americans to unnecessary economic pain for something that was already offered weeks ago by Republicans. What was this, guys?

Dems put SNAP beneficiaries through a bunch of pain & anxiety for literally nothing. NOTHING. All political nonsense. Just insanely irresponsible. https://t.co/tS5204NXjG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 10, 2025

Total Meltdown:

It’s not going at all well for Chuck Schumer over at the MS NOW insane asylum pic.twitter.com/1OEXeQUqgK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2025

Libtards melting down that Democrats caved! pic.twitter.com/MoTwD6go18 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) November 9, 2025

Amazing things happening on BlueSky tonight.



The libs are having a TOTAL meltdown.



Here’s a sample: pic.twitter.com/AJDT4mBvhj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 10, 2025

The party who loves government is really upset that John Fetterman, a stroke survivor, just reopened the government with his vote. https://t.co/EVv8vKptkk pic.twitter.com/WhkP9Cvkkq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2025

Yeah, there was a lot of drama last night, especially with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) being AWOL. He was reportedly stuck at DCA. The vote was 60-40.

🚨Senate Democrats have enough votes to move forward with the funding bill, as the chamber inches closer to passing something to send to the House. https://t.co/JczYTkd0E6 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 10, 2025

SHUTDOWN DEAL:



- Funding through Jan. 30

- Pass Senate appropriations bills for Ag, Veterans/Military Construction, Legislature.

- Senate vote on ACA by date in December. Bill to be determined by Democrats, per source involved

- SNAP funded thought Sept. 30, 2026. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

THIS VOTE:



Is a BIGGIE.



Essentially is to open up, start work on the continuing resolution bill to fund government.



(Technically cloture on motion to proceed to the C.R.)



Requires 60 votes. This is the obstacle funding could not get past in last 40 days.



Unless all… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

YES Senate Dem Caucus members now:



Cortez Masto

Durbin

Hassan

Kaine

King

*Rosen*

Shaheen



Fetterman likely will give it the 8 it needs. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

Cornyn, yes. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 10, 2025

