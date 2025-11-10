Chris Murphy Laments the End of the Schumer Shutdown

Democrats spent the past 35 days telling us the Schumer Shutdown was the fault of President Trump and the Republicans. They demanded $1.5 trillion in spending for illegal immigrant healthcare, funding PBS/NPR (again), and LGBTQ or climate change programs in foreign nations. When that argument failed, Democrats pivoted to complaining about the end of COVID-era Obamacare subsidies — subsidies they passed with a sunset date.

Advertisement

Last night, the Senate reached a deal to end the Schumer Shutdown, and Democrats received almost nothing from it. The meltdowns were epic and are ongoing.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was one of them, who warned that ending the Schumer Shutdown only makes President Trump more powerful.

I got back to my office after the vote tonight and recorded this. There's no way to sugarcoat what happened tonight. And my fear is that Trump gets stronger, not weaker, because of this acquiescence. I'm angry - like you. But I choose to keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/EsfvvDH3VD — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 10, 2025

"It looks like eight Democrats have joined Republicans to vote for a temporary reopening of the government for about two months, but a bill with no protections to stop the coming health care disaster in this country caused by Donald Trump's premium increases, nor any provisions to meaningfully stop Trump's corruption and his illegality."

Excuse us, but what?

As we said above, it was Democrats who passed Obamacare without a single Republican vote. It was Democrats who passed the COVID subsidies with the sunset date, again without a single Republican vote.

But somehow this is all Trump's fault?

We don't think so.

You can virtue signal all you want. Bottom line federal workers haven't been paid in 40 days because hurting people gives democrats political leverage. Solving problems and working across the isle doesn't - so regular folks lose and you're OK with that. pic.twitter.com/NH3hkTvNfd — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) November 10, 2025

Several Democrats are on record saying they wanted to use Americans' suffering as leverage.

Chris Murphy explains to struggling Americans that sometimes they are just going to have to suffer so Democrats can attempt to obtain power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2025

They've got elections to win, afte all.

The people who want you to believe that Republicans were responsible for the shutdown are now lamenting the fact that they didn't keep the government shut down longer.



At least they're finally taking responsibility for the shutdown. https://t.co/kr6BWVczuS — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 10, 2025

The irony of this, like the hypocrisy, is not lost on voters.

Murphy wants to “keep fighting” yet we never see an actual solution proposed to skyrocketing healthcare and premium costs due to Obamacare.



These are all performance artists, nothing more. https://t.co/3LDZiavVST — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

They're rolling out their push for single-payer Medicare for All. Just give them time.

And while the Senate has reached a deal, the bill still needs to return to the House for a vote before reaching President Trump's desk.

We wonder how hard House Democrats will fight to block the deal. Chris Murphy says they should keep fighting, after all.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.