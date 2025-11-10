VIP
Normal People Don't Care About Republican Infighting
Chris Murphy Laments the End of the Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrats spent the past 35 days telling us the Schumer Shutdown was the fault of President Trump and the Republicans. They demanded $1.5 trillion in spending for illegal immigrant healthcare, funding PBS/NPR (again), and LGBTQ or climate change programs in foreign nations. When that argument failed, Democrats pivoted to complaining about the end of COVID-era Obamacare subsidies — subsidies they passed with a sunset date.

Last night, the Senate reached a deal to end the Schumer Shutdown, and Democrats received almost nothing from it. The meltdowns were epic and are ongoing.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was one of them, who warned that ending the Schumer Shutdown only makes President Trump more powerful.

"It looks like eight Democrats have joined Republicans to vote for a temporary reopening of the government for about two months, but a bill with no protections to stop the coming health care disaster in this country caused by Donald Trump's premium increases, nor any provisions to meaningfully stop Trump's corruption and his illegality."

Excuse us, but what?

As we said above, it was Democrats who passed Obamacare without a single Republican vote. It was Democrats who passed the COVID subsidies with the sunset date, again without a single Republican vote.

But somehow this is all Trump's fault?

We don't think so.

Several Democrats are on record saying they wanted to use Americans' suffering as leverage.

They've got elections to win, afte all.

The irony of this, like the hypocrisy, is not lost on voters.

They're rolling out their push for single-payer Medicare for All. Just give them time.

And while the Senate has reached a deal, the bill still needs to return to the House for a vote before reaching President Trump's desk.

We wonder how hard House Democrats will fight to block the deal. Chris Murphy says they should keep fighting, after all.

