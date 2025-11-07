Sydney Sweeney's Face When Asked About Her American Eagle Jeans Ad Is Priceless
Leaked Docs Show the DSA's Laundry List of Anti-Israel Demands for Mamdani's Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 07, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

With Zohran Mamdani's election as New York's mayor, Jewish residents of the city have to be concerned. Before and throughout the campaign, Mamdani was a proponent of "globalizing the Intifada" and palled around with anti-Israel activist.

He's also a Democratic Socialist and backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and, as Townhall reported earlier this week, the DSA's platform is vehemently anti-Israel and antisemitic.

Mamdani's socialist Muslim backers were thrilled with this win. CAIR invested a significant amount of money in Mamdani's campaign, hoping for this exact outcome.

But the real news today is the leaked documents showing the DSA has a list of demands for Mamdani's administration, and they're all socialist and very anti-Israel.

Here's more from Just the News:

Just the News obtained an internal planning document from the NYC-DSA’s Anti-War Working Group (AWWG) which shows the group has spent weeks plotting how to pressure the new Mamdani administration to carry out their socialist “demands” — including demands to push an anti-Israel agenda at New York City Hall.

The document from the group, obtained by Just the News, is titled “AWWG Palestine Policy Meeting Meeting Agenda & Notes” — and it contains the internal plans of the DSA working group. The document was obtained when a Just the News reporter used his real name to RSVP to an AWWG meeting that was listed as open to the public.

This reporter was sent a Zoom link to join, and a Google document containing the AWWG strategy document, reproduced below, was publicly shared in the Zoom chat. The link to the document has since been disabled.

You can read the entire document here.

And here's a list of the DSA's demands for Mamdani's administration (emphasis added):

  • Divest City pension funds from Israeli bonds and securities

  • Withdraw City funds from banks that lend money to Israel or do business in Israel 

  • End City contracts with companies that do business with Israel

  • Operate City-run grocery stores free from Israeli products

  • Investigate real estate agents hosting illegal sales of stolen lands in the West Bank

  • Evict weapons manufacturers and transporters from the NYC Metro Area 

  • Divest CUNY endowment and reinstate wrongly fired professors

  • Dismantle Eric Adam’s NYC-Israel economic council

  • End repression of demonstrators and the SRG [the NYPD's Strategic Response Group]

They also call on Mamdani's administration to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as "active IDF soldiers for war crimes."

How much authority Mamdani has to enact these policies remains to be seen. New York state government and the New York City council do have a say in such policies, after all. It's very likely that if Mamdani finds his hands tied on this or any other socialist agenda item, he'll go back to voters and demand they give him even more power to enact his agenda.

But it's clear the socialists have an agenda, and they're not wasting any time trying to make it a reality.

And it's clear that at least one prominent Jewish New Yorker wants nothing to do with Mamdani's administration. FDNY's Fire Commissioner, Robert Tucker, announced his resignation just hours after Mamdani's win.

And it's not even all about Israel. It's about the Jews.

Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) called the list of demands "utter insanity" and wrote in a post on X, "As Chair of the Middle East and North Africa subcommittee on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I will be watching closely and will conduct hearings if @ZohranKMamdani and New York City engage in policy detrimental to US Foreign Policy."

