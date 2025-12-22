Western Governments Call Them Refugees — Their Travel Habits Say Otherwise

The Left, on a global scale, has said Western nations must accept migrants from Third World nations because their countries are dangerous. But when President Trump referred to those nations as "s**tholes," the Left also melted down and said they weren't.

Advertisement

So which is it? Are those nations so bad that Western countries must take all comers — and put them on welfare for years — or are those countries beautiful places full of rich culture? Pick one.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk pointed out that almost 80 percent of refugees to Sweden have returned to their home countries for holidays. That seems to belie the idea that they're refugees, of course, because you don't return to a place to fled from because you feared for your life and safety.

Are they really refugees then? pic.twitter.com/HINMNVLyqV — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole) December 21, 2025

The fact-checkers were out in force to try to correct these claims, as Euro News did (emphasis added):

The South Africa-born billionaire's statement — which implies that the majority of Swedish refugees are playing the system — has caused a stir and amassed more than 54 million views. But EuroVerify has debunked the figure to reveal that it was taken out of context. In 2022, conservative news outlet The Bulletin commissioned Swedish research firm Novus to survey 1,050 foreign-born Swedes. The survey revealed that 79% of refugees had visited their home country since arriving in Sweden. However, the data also showed that most respondents had come to Sweden more than 15 years ago. The vast majority arrived before 2010, hailing from countries that are now safe and can be freely visited.

So this begs two questions: why don't those refugees go back home if those countries can now be "freely visited" and is Sweden (or any other European nation) still taking refugees from these now-safe countries?

Actual refugees don’t take leisure trips to the nation they claim to have fled in fear.



Deport.



Next question, please. — 33 (@thirtythree) December 21, 2025

Deportation is the moderate option now.

Western governments knowingly and intentionally allowing for the demise of their own nations… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 21, 2025

Yes. Those governments despise the nations they're tasked with governing, and are working to destroy them in real time.

Most "refugees" aren't legally refugees...



If you're vacationing in the country you fled from, you aren't actually a refugee. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 21, 2025

Yes. This is correct.

They’re not “refugees fleeing danger” if they vacation in their home country https://t.co/B50PR0TDCC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2025

Correct.

Demonstration of the farce that modern refugee policy has become.



Seeking refuge in another country only to turn around and vacation in the country you fled?



What a joke. https://t.co/b3huhiuVBg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 21, 2025

It's an absolute joke, but we're not laughing. Such policies have a net negative impact on Western nations, including costs associated with welfare, crime, and cultural clashes. In Sweden, there have been dozens of bombings this year alone, with reports listing the total somewhere between 70 and 100.

Back in February, a report said bombings in the Scandinavian nation have been a problem for many years and are often a daily occurrence:

On November 12, 2019, the BBC published an article entitled, “Sweden’s 100 explosions this year: what’s going on?”. At the time, the author described the 97 attacks in the first nine months of the year as “unprecedented”. Five years later, however, Sweden’s problem with explosive attacks has ballooned to a level far exceeding what it once was, leading us to ask the same question again: what is going on? It is important to recognize that statistics vary, and there are very often discrepancies between the data supplied by the Swedish Police and SVT, the country’s national TV and radio broadcaster. According to the Swedish Police, the number of explosions in December 2024 totaled 22. However, SVT put this number at 27. For January 2025, SVT reports that Sweden saw 32 explosions, putting the Nordic country on course for its worst year ever for explosive attacks. There were three separate explosions just on the night of January 23 alone, in Uppsala, Haninge, and Stockholm. This was followed by two more explosions on the night of January 24, in Malmö and Eskilstuna. Or, to put it a different way, in a country of only 10.5m people, there were five explosions in five different towns and cities across two nights. Even the night after I started researching this article, from January 27 to the morning of January 28, there were three more explosions across Sweden: two in southern Stockholm and one in Ödåkra near Helsingborg. Data supplied by the Swedish Police since 2018 reveals a startling rise in the number of explosive detonations, attempts, and preparations in recent years, seriously calling into question to what extent Sweden remains the relatively safe and peaceful country that made it the envy of many across the world.

Advertisement

Yet the Swedish government allows them to travel freely between their home country and Sweden.

The moment a "refugee" returns to the country they supposedly "fled" they should be totally barred from EVER entering the "sanctuary" country ever again. They deported themselves, they get to stay there! https://t.co/XWOF0ITys9 — Jemm (@JemmDrakenblood) December 21, 2025

In America, Republican Rep. Randy Fine (FL-06) vowed to revoke both refugee and "temporary protected status" (TPS) for any immigrant who travels to the country they fled.

They are not. We will be drafting a bill to revoke refugee and “TPS” status to any immigrant who visits the country they “fled” from.



It is time to clean out the scourge of fake refugees from the third world.



GO HOME. https://t.co/8z7HujeCvO — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) December 21, 2025

That's the only sane approach.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.