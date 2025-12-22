Tulsi Gabbard Warns That Islamist Ideology Is the Greatest Threat to Freedom in the US

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, issued a warning about what she described as the growing threat of Islamism in the United States, at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest. Arguing that its ideology clashes with the principles of the U.S. Constitution, she said the problem can only be confronted by electing leaders committed to defending Americans’ God-given rights above all else.

“There is a threat to our freedom that hasn’t been talked about enough,” she began. “And it is the greatest near and long term threat to both our freedom and our security, and that is the threat of Islamist ideology. It is propagated by people who not only do not believe in freedom, their fundamental ideology is antithetical to the foundation that we find in our Constitution and Bill of Rights, which is that our Creator endowed upon is inalienable rights — the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“It is a political ideology that seeks to create a global caliphate that governs us here in America,” she continued. “And if you fail to comply, if you fail to adhere to this ideology, if you dare to exercise your God-given right to free speech, censorship is not what we face. They will use violence or any means that they deem as necessary to silence us.”

She then called out the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which, she said, "which issued a call to action to use American legal and political systems to implement Sharia law."

This is already underway in places like Houston; this is not something that may possibly happen, it is already happening here, within our borders. Patterson, New Jersey, is proud to call themselves the first Muslim city. They are working to implement in their own governments these Islamic principles that are forced on people through the use of laws or violence. The bottom line is this: when we talk about the threat of Islamism, this political ideology, there is no such thing as individual freedom or liberty. As Charlie [Kirk] said over and over again, it is fundamentally incompatible with our nation's foundation of freedom. And at its core, when we understand that our freedom comes from God, and no one else, we understand the seriousness of this Islamist ideology threat, because it means that they deny that God is the one who bestowed this right to freedom in every one of us.

"So what do we do?" she asked. "We as Americans have to stand proudly for freedom, and understand that a free society cannot survive if it refuses to defend itself. You don't preserve freedom of speech by canceling it; you preserve free speech by exercising it. By using more of it, by encouraging more speech. We protect our Constitution by ensuring loyalty to the Constitution. We protect our Democratic Republic by ensuring that we, the people, elect leaders who not only believe in American values but actually live them. Leaders who are committed to ensuring we have a government of, by, and for the people, and leaders who most importantly put freedom, and the interest and well-being of the American people first, in every single decision they make."

