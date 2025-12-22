VIP
Historic Minneapolis Bar Closes, and Guess What It'll Be Converted Into Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 22, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

If you were wondering what life looks like under Islam, take a glimpse at places like Dearborn and Minneapolis. In Dearborn, the Islamic call to prayer wakes you up in the early morning hours, every single day. If you complain about it, your city council and mayor will tell you that you don't belong there. In parts of Europe, there are "no-go zones" where native citizens aren't allowed to travel.

And in Minneapolis, a bar that was almost 120 years old is now being closed and converted into a mosque. Remember — alcohol is forbidden in Islam, so it only makes sense that in cities with large Islamic populations, drinking will eventually be banned.

Palmer's was described as "the heart of the city," but the Muslim Somali residents didn't like it. So now it's a mosque.

And the Left will just shrug and tell us we have to tolerate this in the name of diversity, or they'll call us racist and "Islamophobic."

Sure seems that way.

The hypocrisy is completely on-brand for Islam.

Yep. They've claimed it for their own. We're being conquered.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

According to MinnPost, there were some financial issues, but Palmer's had the clientele to withstand tough economic times.

Perhaps Esquire is a curse. Perhaps financial mistakes were made. Maybe the closing is an inevitable consequence of neighborhood change, and a Cedar Avenue that’s been consistently inebriated since the 1870s has permanently turned a corner. Fifteen years ago, if you had told me that almost every drinking and music establishment on the West Bank would be gone by 2025, I would not have thought it possible. In those days, the various spots fed off each other to create an ecosystem of punks, music, hippies and whiskey. Without those connections, not even the most resilient institutions can survive. 

Still, I can recite a long list of Twin Cities dive bars that survive to this day drawing a small fraction of the clientele that Palmer’s receives in a week. A business that last month was hosting fundraisers for others couldn’t find a way to rally the community to stay in business, nor find a buyer to keep the business afloat.

When will Americans wake up to the realities of this invasion? It's isolated to places like Dearborn and Minneapolis for now, but it will creep everywhere, eventually.

Even in Texas, Islamic clerics are demanding that shops stop selling pork and alcohol. Thankfully, the state responded by banning Sharia law. But other cities and states aren't quite as reasonable.

