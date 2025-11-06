Tuesday Night Sucked. Now, Get Over It.
Tipsheet

Rich Socialist Asks Working Class to Fund His Political Transition Team

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 06, 2025 8:15 AM
In the book "Forgotten Man" by Amity Shlaes, there's a fascinating anecdote about how quickly socialism and communism fail. Shlaes reveals the nascent Soviet Union was already dependent on American capitalism to help keep it afloat just a decade after the Russian Revolution. There's a lesson here. And it's one New York is going to learn the hard way, it seems.

Zohran Mamdani hasn't even been sworn into office yet, and he's only been Mayor-elect for about 36 hours, but it took less than a day for the Democratic Socialist to do what socialists do best: take money from the middle class to bankroll their political careers and bourgeois lifestyle.

"I told supporters across this city to stop donating, and today I am asking them to start once again because of the fact that a transition—or a transition that can meet the moment of preparing for January 1st—is one that will require staff, it will require research and infrastructure," Mamdani said.

"I'm excited about how this will be funded by the very people who brought us to this point: the working people left behind by politics in this city," he added.

Remember, Mamdani grew up rich. He is rich. He attended elite private schools. His parents own a compound in Uganda.

But he needs the working class to pay for his transition team? Yeah, good luck, New Yorkers. Enjoy Venezuelan levels of poverty and crime.

Nope. He's gotta get that grift going right out of the gate.

In communist New York, all your money belongs to Mamdani.

New York is about to learn that "free" stuff is extremely expensive.

"I'm going to take money from you, pocket some of it, and in return you get substandard 'free' stuff."

That's Mamdani's entire plan.

He lied throughout the campaign about this, and Van Jones expressed dismay at the sudden shift in tone from candidate Mamdani to Mayor-elect Mamdani. "So, I felt like it was a little bit of a character switch here, where the warm, open, embracing guy that's close to working people was not on stage tonight. And there were some some other voice on stage," Jones said.

No, it wasn't a switch. It was a revelation.

The rest of us are not surprised, however.

