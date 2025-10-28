Venezuela Collapsed Under Socialism, Democrats Like Zohran Mamdani Want to Try It Here

The Democratic Party is continuing its slide into socialism. The frontrunner for New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is an avowed Democratic Socialist who has earned endorsements from multiple Democrats.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders (VT) recently campaigned with him, while both AOC and Sanders continue to call for an end to the "oligarchy" and things like socialized, universal healthcare.

Leftists will insist there's a difference between "democratic socialism" and plain old socialism, and they'll say that "real socialism" has never been tried.

That's all a bunch of lies, of course. History is replete with examples of all the times socialism has been tried, and failed, usually with bloody, deadly results and mounds of human suffering.

In fact, such a scenario is playing out in real time in Venezuela. The South American nation was once among the world's wealthiest. Two decades after voting for socialism, that is no longer the case.

Hunger, chronic blackouts, and scarcity of essential medicines plague Venezuela. Today, more than 70% of residents live in poverty — a stunning reversal of fortune for a nation that was once one of the wealthiest countries in the world. https://t.co/lxCDtMxagO pic.twitter.com/Z71rwsyjcw — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2025

Here's more from CBS News:

Earlier this month, 60 Minutes traveled to the South American nation for a rare look at what life is like under its embattled dictator. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi found that instability isn't just an architectural feature in Venezuela, it's a way of life. Hunger, chronic blackouts and scarcity of essential medicines plague the country of more than 28 million people. Today, more than 70% of the residents live in poverty. It's a stunning reversal of fortune for a nation that was once one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Socialist policies and mismanagement have crippled Venezuela's economy.

It's incredible that CBS admits socialist policies caused this misery while continuing to shill for Democrats who push ... socialist policies.

A decade ago, the media were singing the praises of former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, calling his work an "economic miracle."

In some ways, Democrats do believe this. They will look at Venezuela and see that 70 percent of people are equally impoverished and call it "equity" and "fairness."

The deprivation and suffering aren't a bug of socialism; they're a feature.

As I've said before, Venezuela isn't what happens when socialism fails, it's what happens when socialism succeeds. Thuggery and poverty. https://t.co/l5T1PyQlBM — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) October 27, 2025

Every single time. And you can't vote your way out of it.

Venezuela was the 4th richest country on earth in 1950.



It didn't see any big wars, suffer demographic replacement or colonial rule by hostile or dumb foreigners, nor any major natural disasters.



All it took was foolish greedy bullies getting into power.



It can happen here. https://t.co/9oLJ3ncyFN pic.twitter.com/QNxBUygyTm — ib (@Indian_Bronson) October 28, 2025

It can, and New York is poised to make sure it does, happen here.

We literally have a live-action case study of how Socialism fails unfolding before our eyes and yet tens of millions of Americans will still go "yeah, that sounds good."



Just amazing. https://t.co/ChHNHgAl6M — Matt Cover (@MattCover) October 27, 2025

That'll be a hard lesson for people to learn. Hopefully, we can contain the damage to New York.

