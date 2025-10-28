New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped
Economic Stupidity Is Driving Much of Mamdani's Support
Tipsheet

Venezuela Collapsed Under Socialism, Democrats Like Zohran Mamdani Want to Try It Here

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 28, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

The Democratic Party is continuing its slide into socialism. The frontrunner for New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is an avowed Democratic Socialist who has earned endorsements from multiple Democrats.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders (VT) recently campaigned with him, while both AOC and Sanders continue to call for an end to the "oligarchy" and things like socialized, universal healthcare.

Leftists will insist there's a difference between "democratic socialism" and plain old socialism, and they'll say that "real socialism" has never been tried.

That's all a bunch of lies, of course. History is replete with examples of all the times socialism has been tried, and failed, usually with bloody, deadly results and mounds of human suffering.

In fact, such a scenario is playing out in real time in Venezuela. The South American nation was once among the world's wealthiest. Two decades after voting for socialism, that is no longer the case.

Here's more from CBS News:

Earlier this month, 60 Minutes traveled to the South American nation for a rare look at what life is like under its embattled dictator. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi found that instability isn't just an architectural feature in Venezuela, it's a way of life. 

Hunger, chronic blackouts and scarcity of essential medicines plague the country of more than 28 million people. Today, more than 70% of the residents live in poverty. It's a stunning reversal of fortune for a nation that was once one of the wealthiest countries in the world. 

Socialist policies and mismanagement have crippled Venezuela's economy.

It's incredible that CBS admits socialist policies caused this misery while continuing to shill for Democrats who push ... socialist policies.

A decade ago, the media were singing the praises of former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, calling his work an "economic miracle."

In some ways, Democrats do believe this. They will look at Venezuela and see that 70 percent of people are equally impoverished and call it "equity" and "fairness."

The deprivation and suffering aren't a bug of socialism; they're a feature.

Every single time. And you can't vote your way out of it.

It can, and New York is poised to make sure it does, happen here.

That'll be a hard lesson for people to learn. Hopefully, we can contain the damage to New York.

