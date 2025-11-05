The Arctic Frost Scandal: ACLJ Takes Historic Legal Action on Behalf of 6...
VIP
In Less Than a Day Mamdani Has the Press Looking Sheepish, and Politico...
VIP
Mamdani's Agenda Should Scare All of Us
Don't Let the Brits Read the New York Times
VIP
Writer Very Upset Gun Owners Aren't Shooting Cops Over Leftist Talking Points
VIP
Bill Ackman Spent $1.75 Million to Defeat Mamdani, Now He’s Offering to Help...
Socialist Omar Fateh Fails to Topple Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey in Minneapolis
DOJ: Chinese Nationals at University of Michigan Smuggled Biological Samples
VIP
Kentucky Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Statue of Mary and Jesus
FBI Arrests Third Dearborn Man Accused of Halloween Terror Plot
Belorussian Citizen Arrested for Illegally Exporting U.S.-Sourced Aviation Components to R...
FAA to Cut Flights 10% Because of Federal Shutdown
27-Year-Old Faces 130-Year Federal Prison Sentence for Terrorism, Attacking Guard
Congress Wants to Know How Left Groups Spent Billions in Climate Funds
Tipsheet

Why CNN's Van Jones Ripped Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 05, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City. It’s not shocking—we all knew this was going to happen based on the shambolic candidates the anti-Mamdani folks selected. His victory address was wild, quoting Eugene Debs, which riled up his supporters. It did not sit well with Van Jones last night, who felt it was a missed opportunity to moderate and not scare the hell out of roughly half the city that voted against him. But he also said that he’s young and pulled off a difficult campaign —did he, Jones? Given the opposition, this guy cruised to a win—the race was called quickly: 

Advertisement

I think he missed an opportunity. I think the Mamdani that we saw in the campaign trail, who was a lot more calm, who was a lot warmer, who was a lot more embracing, was not present in that speech. And I think that Mamdani is the one you need to hear from tonight. There are a lot of people trying to figure out, can I get on this train with him or not? Is he going to include me? Is he going -- is he -- is he going to be more of a class warrior even in office? I think he missed a chance tonight to to open up and bring more people into the tent. I think his tone was sharp. I think he was using the microphone in a way that he was almost yelling. And that's not the Mamdani that we've seen on Tiktok and the great interviews and stuff like that." 

"So, I felt like it was a little bit of a character switch here, where the warm, open, embracing guy that's close to working people was not on stage tonight. And there were some some other voice on stage. That said, he's very young. And he just pulled off something very, very difficult. And I wouldn't write him off, but I think he missed an opportunity to open himself up tonight. And I think that that will probably cost him going forward." 

Recommended

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And now we wait for this man to destroy the Big Apple, because it’s going to happen. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Don't Let the Brits Read the New York Times Ann Coulter
DOJ: Chinese Nationals at University of Michigan Smuggled Biological Samples Scott McClallen
The Arctic Frost Scandal: ACLJ Takes Historic Legal Action on Behalf of 6 Surveilled U.S. Senators Jordan Sekulow
Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat Jeff Charles
In Less Than a Day Mamdani Has the Press Looking Sheepish, and Politico Decides Some Lawfare Is Permitted Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Advertisement