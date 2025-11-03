Is George Clooney Working to Thwart Another Kamala Harris Run?

A year ago, actor George Clooney said he was taking a "step back" from politics following Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump. At the time, Clooney was the Democratic Party's scapegoat for their electoral defeat. He was the one who penned an op-ed calling on Joe Biden to drop out following his disastrous performance in the June debate.

Clooney has supported Democrats for years, including Kamala Harris. Of course, when the policies of his preferred party destroyed Los Angeles, Clooney had the money and clout to move his kids to rural France to escape the insanity.

Now he's coming out and saying Harris replacing Biden was a "mistake."

Clooney says Harris replacing Biden was a 'mistake' https://t.co/rT87j9J5V8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 3, 2025

Here's more:

George Clooney has said it was a "mistake" for Kamala Harris to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate to face Donald Trump in the US presidential election last November. But the actor added that he had no regrets about writing an op-ed in the New York Times that July calling for Biden to quit the race. In the piece, titled "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee", Clooney wrote that the ageing president had won many battles in his career "but the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time". Clooney's comments come after the former president's son, Hunter Biden, lashed out at him for questioning his father's mental sharpness.

Of the op-ed calling on Biden to leave the race, Clooney said he would write it again, noting, "We had a chance. I wanted there to be, as I wrote in the op-ed, a primary. Let's battle-test this quickly and get it up and going." Of course, there was no primary. The same day BIden dropped out of the race, Biden (or more likely an intern) posted an endorsement of Harris on Biden's X account and the rest was history.

Clooney continued, "I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record. It's very hard to do if the point of running is to say, 'I'm not that person'. It's hard to do and so she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly."

Readers will remember that Kamala Harris was given several opportunities, most notably on The View, to distance herself from Joe Biden and his record. Instead, Harris told Joy Behar and crew she wouldn't have done anything differently than Biden. One could argue that was the moment she lost the election.

Of course, we have to question the timing of Clooney's remarks. Harris is in the middle of her book tour, one that Democrats aren't wild about to begin with, and — despite telling Stephen Colbert she was done with the "broken system" of politics just a few months ago — Harris recently said she was eyeing another run in 2028.

Is it possible that Clooney is starting to lay the groundwork to thwart another Kamala Harris run? It could be.

