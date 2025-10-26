Kamala Harris Teases White House Run: 'I'm Not Done'

Former Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris told the BBC that she might run for president again.

"That is correct. I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it's in my bones, and there are many ways to serve. I have not decided yet what I will do in the future, beyond what I'm doing right now."

The interviewer said that polls show Harris as an outsider.

"That when you look at the bookie odds, they put you as an outsider, even behind Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson. Is that understating you?

Harris responded. "I’ve never listened to polls. If I did I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here for this interview.”

NEW: Kamala Harris tells BBC interviewer that she may run for president again before the interviewer tells her she has lower odds to win than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.



Harris: I am not done…



BBC: But when you look at the bookies' odds, they put you even behind Dwayne ‘The… pic.twitter.com/l0dm7Hzwsr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2025

Harris lost the popular vote by nearly 2 million votes in 2024. She didn't even have to face any challengers in the primary because Former President Joe Biden waited until 107 days before the election to decide not to run again.

Harris has wrongly claimed that the 2024 presidential election was the closest race in the 21st century, but it wasn't.

Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, blamed himself for Harris's loss to Trump because of Walz's performance in the vice president's debate, Townhall reported.

The reporter asked: “Do you think you helped JD Vance win by allowing him in that debate to show a more collegial side of himself that perhaps haven’t been evident? Walz responded: “I think I did do that. In the number afterward, I still went up on this…I think in the moment that we were in, and quite honestly, we did not prepare for him to be more cordial. The expectation was that he would do the false attacks and do some of that. And they didn’t. So I’ll give them this. They were well-prepared. But my goal was try to find, you know, getting there. And I’m saying, you know, we all want to fix immigration, but you’re doing, you know, the dogs and cats stuff. What we’re talking about is fixing the system, adjudicating asylum claims faster.”

Harris's book said that she didn't have enough time to beat President Donald Trump. She claims to have been "the most qualified presidential candidate in history."

Kamala Harris obviously wasn’t the most qualified presidential candidate in history.



Democrats just didn’t expect Joe Biden to have a major league, goat rodeo meltdown in his first debate. They had no other choice but to put her on the ticket. pic.twitter.com/0BdDHc5x8E — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 25, 2025

Having a "no kings" protest when you voted for the party that hand-selected Kamala Harris to be their nominee without earning a single vote is peak irony — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) October 17, 2025

If Harris doesn't run, then other likely Democratic presidential candidates for 2028 are Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Unless they switch primaries around again and she gets a Clyburn endorsement, she likely doesn't win a single one. They all know it, they all know how bad she is, they will let her have her book tour and entertain it, and go along with it for now but she will humiliate herself… https://t.co/5m7phJvFey — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2025

