Tipsheet

Trump’s UN Ambassador Eviscerates Globalists Over Their Defense of Maduro

Dmitri Bolt
January 05, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, blasted the global body for condemning the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Monday. He doubled down on Secretary Rubio's statement that the U.S. is not at war with Venezuela, and further condemned the UN for daring to side with an illegitimate leader and narco-terrorist.

Colleagues, Nicolás Maduro is responsible for attacks on the people of the United States, for destabilizing the Western Hemisphere, and illegitimately repressing the people of Venezuela. As Secretary Rubio has said, there is no war against Venezuela or its people. We are not occupying a country. This was a law enforcement operation. In furtherance of lawful indictments that have existed for decades. The United States arrested a narco-trafficker who is now going to stand trial in the United States in accordance with the rule of law for the crimes he's committed against our people for 15 years.

If the UN and the United Nations in this body confers legitimacy on an illegitimate narco-terrorist, and this same treatment in this charter of a democratically elected president or head of state, what kind of organization is this? We should note, that over 50 countries, many nations, including the European Union, including a number of Latin American countries in the region, and of course the United States, again, over 50 countries, rejected the legitimacy of Maduro's re-election, following the disputed 2024 elections, and do not, do not, recognize him as Venezuela's legitimately elected president.

While many countries said they supported Maduro being brought to justice, they raised concerns about sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also argued the operation could be seen as an “act of aggression” under international law.

The interesting part of this situation is that President Trump, like our geopolitical rivals, doesn’t care for international law. The key difference, though, between our enemies and us is that the United States acts with humanity, while our enemies do not. 

When the U.S. faces alleged violations of international law, the response has too often been limited to strongly worded statements. The problem is that this is all that international bodies are capable of: strongly worded letters. They have done little to stop Putin, little to stand up to China, and nothing to stand up to Hamas. 

There is finally a president willing to take action beyond issuing a statement or imposing a sanction.

The United States is finally reasserting itself as a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

