The UN Issues Meaningless Condemnation of US Airstrikes of Narco Terrorist Vessels

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 31, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Trump administration has carried out several airstrikes against Venezuelan narco terrorist vessels in the Atlantic, citing the threat these drug traffickers pose to Americans and our national security. After a strike on October 3, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote on X, "Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics - headed to America to poison our people."

Three weeks later, Townhall reported that President Trump planned further action against drug cartels in Venezuela:

President Donald Trump is poised to begin airstrikes against drug cartels operating in Venezuela. 

The president explained on Wednesday that he might consult Congress to obtain authorization to carry out the strikes on cartel operatives attempting to smuggle narcotics into the U.S. by land, The Hill reported.

...

Trump characterized the issue as “a national security problem” and said the cartels “killed 300,000 people last year,” which gives him the legal authority to use military force. 

The Trump administration has relied solely on airstrikes against Venezuelan boats believed to be carrying drugs meant for the United States. The airstrikes have killed nearly 30 people so far. This development signals that the White House plans to ramp up efforts against drug cartels.

Now the U.N., ignoring actual problems in places like Sudan, has condemned the strikes as "unacceptable."

Here's more:

The U.N. human rights chief said Friday that U.S. military strikes against boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean allegedly carrying illegal drugs from South America are “unacceptable” and must stop.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk called for an investigation into the strikes, in what appeared to mark the first such condemnation of its kind from a United Nations organization.

Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for Türk’s office, relayed his message on Friday at a regular U.N. briefing: “These attacks and their mounting human cost are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats.”

The condemnation came after Hegseth announced another airstrike on October 29.

"This vessel, like all the others, was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel—and killed—during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in this strike," Hegseth wrote in an X post.

To them, never.

The U.N. has no authority here, and its condemnation is meaningless. It routinely put human rights abusers on its "Human Rights Council" while turning a blind eye to their atrocities.

On January 20, the Trump administration declared cartels and other such organizations terrorists. They're using that declaration as grounds for the ongoing airstrikes. Of course, the solution for Venezuelan drug traffickers is to simply stop running drugs to the U.S.

We notice they keep trying, however.

