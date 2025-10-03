U.S. Forces Strike Another Drug Trafficking Vessel Off the Coast of Venezuela

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, announced on Friday that American forces had performed a yet another strike on a narco-trafficking vessel off the coast of Venezuela, killing four.

"Earlier this morning, on President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics - headed to America to poison our people." Hegseth wrote in an X post.

Earlier this morning, on President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the… pic.twitter.com/QpNPljFcGn — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 3, 2025

"Our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route. These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!" Hegseth vowed.

This is the fourth strike against a drug trafficking vessel in recent months.

President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wrote that the "boat [was] loaded with enough drugs to kill 25 TO 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE was stopped, early this morning off the Coast of Venezuela, from entering American Territory."

On Wednesday, the Trump administration informed Congress that the United States is now engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” with these traffickers.

