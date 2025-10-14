President Trump Authorized Another Strike on Venezuelan Narco Terrorist Boat

President Trump announced today that he authorized yet another strike on a Venezuelan narco-terrorist vessel in international waters off the coast of Venezuela.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just authorized the Secretary of War to TAKE OUT a narco-terrorist boat off the coast of Venezuela.



The strikes are CONTINUING.



"The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the… pic.twitter.com/TfSSDQVLc5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

In a post on Truth Social, the President wrote:

Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!

Here's more from The Hill:

President Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. military killed six alleged “narcoterrorists” in a “kinetic” strike off the coast of Venezuela. The president said the boat was affiliated with a designated terrorist organization and was struck Tuesday morning in the U.S. Southern Command (Southcom) area of responsibility. “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike.” No U.S. troops were harmed in the operation, the president said.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared a video of the strike to his personal X account.

On his official X account, Hegseth posted a warning to the cartels that the US will not stop fighting them to keep Americans safe.

At the President’s direction, the Department of War is establishing a new counter-narcotics Joint Task Force in the @SOUTHCOM area of responsibility to crush the cartels, stop the poison, and keep America safe. The message is clear: if you traffic drugs toward our shores, we will… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 10, 2025

"The message is clear: if you traffic drugs toward our shores, we will stop you cold," Hegseth wrote.

This is the fifth such strike on Venezuelan narco terrorist drug vessels. Townhall reported on previous strikes on September 2, when warships took out a boat en route to the United States. Another vessel was taken out on October 3, killing four.

The strikes have killed 27 to date.

On October 9, Senate Republicans blocked an effort by Democrats to halt Trump's strikes on narco terrorists. Senators Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) forced a vote on a War Powers Act Resolution. It failed 48-51.

