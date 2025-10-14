Speaker Johnson Blows the Lid Off the Dems' Schumer Shutdown Theater
The View Co-Host Just Ate It With This Bet. Here's What She Has...
This Israeli Hostage Says His Hamas Captors Weren’t Who You Think
VIP
Supreme Court Rejects Alex Jones' Request to Set Aside $1.4 Billion Verdict
Guess Which Top Trump Critics Are Praising Him for the Gaza Peace Deal
You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home
If Europe Halted Muslim and African Migration, the Number of Sexual Assaults Would...
Batten Down the Hatches: White House Office of Management and Budget Prepared to...
US Ambassador Mike Huckabee Shows Off Musical Chops With Israeli Spin on Lynyrd...
'No Thanks, Janet!' NRSC Comes Out Swinging Against Janet Mills Bid for Senate
Josh Hammer Joins the Salem Podcast Network
Parents Fight Back After Activist Judge Sides With Loudoun Co. in Latest Trans...
Stop the UN Global Climate Tax on American Ships
Facebook Cracks Down on Page Dedicated to Targeting ICE Agents, Bondi Says
Tipsheet

President Trump Authorized Another Strike on Venezuelan Narco Terrorist Boat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 14, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump announced today that he authorized yet another strike on a Venezuelan narco-terrorist vessel in international waters off the coast of Venezuela.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, the President wrote:

Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!

It is reported that six were killed in the strike.

Here's more from The Hill:

President Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. military killed six alleged “narcoterrorists” in a “kinetic” strike off the coast of Venezuela. 

The president said the boat was affiliated with a designated terrorist organization and was struck Tuesday morning in the U.S. Southern Command (Southcom) area of responsibility.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike.” 

No U.S. troops were harmed in the operation, the president said.

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared a video of the strike to his personal X account.

On his official X account, Hegseth posted a warning to the cartels that the US will not stop fighting them to keep Americans safe.

"The message is clear: if you traffic drugs toward our shores, we will stop you cold," Hegseth wrote.

This is the fifth such strike on Venezuelan narco terrorist drug vessels. Townhall reported on previous strikes on September 2, when warships took out a boat en route to the United States. Another vessel was taken out on October 3, killing four. 

The strikes have killed 27 to date.

On October 9, Senate Republicans blocked an effort by Democrats to halt Trump's strikes on narco terrorists. Senators Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) forced a vote on a War Powers Act Resolution. It failed 48-51.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CARTELS DONALD TRUMP MILITARY TERRORISM VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Speaker Johnson Blows the Lid Off the Dems' Schumer Shutdown Theater Matt Vespa
Batten Down the Hatches: White House Office of Management and Budget Prepared to Weather Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
He Shot the Man Who Raped His Teenage Daughter – Now He's Facing a Murder Charge Jeff Charles
This Israeli Hostage Says His Hamas Captors Weren’t Who You Think Jeff Charles
The View Co-Host Just Ate It With This Bet. Here's What She Has to Do Now. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Advertisement