From Mamdani to Minneapolis: The DSA’s Socialist Takeover Marches On

Yesterday, we told you the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are planning to use the Democratic Party as a vehicle for their takeover of America. They're pointing to New York's Zohran Mamdani as the trial balloon, but we cannot ignore another member of the DSA who may be poised to lead another major American city: Omar Fateh in Minneapolis.

As Mamdani himself said, "We have to continue to elect more socialists, and we have to ensure we are unapologetic about our socialism."

Fateh, a Somali Muslim, was at a rally where he pledged his loyalty to a country where he wasn't even born.

Omar Fateh waves foreign flag, speaks a foreign language, pledges his loyalty to Somalia, tells Somalians to elect him



This is a rally in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/uVP4k8TVcK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2025

Fateh has also vowed to protect illegal immigrants from federal law enforcement, and he racked up an endorsement from Minnesota's Democratic Farmer-Labor Party (DFL). He's vowed to turn Minneapolis into a hotbed of resistance to President Trump, too, and promises to "explore publicly-owned social housing for residents at a variety of income levels" and outlaw evictions, calling them "the largest contributor to homelessness" (they're not, drug use and mental illness are).

President Obama intentionally and deliberately sent Somali Muslims to Minneapolis to change the socioeconomic and political landscape of the city and the state.

🚨 Welcome to Minnesotastan



Minneapolis no longer looks - or sounds - like America.



At a recent rally, a burqa-clad woman screamed into a microphone for nearly 20 minutes - chanting in Somali and Arabic, shouting “Insha’Allah,” and invoking Imam Shafi‘i, the 8th-century jurist… https://t.co/VIKnTtaiPq pic.twitter.com/wB3iQFAFbs — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 13, 2025

And Obama's plan is working.

We’re on a very dangerous path. https://t.co/0747RcpEr6 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 30, 2025

Yes, we are. Islam is incompatible with free, liberal (small-L), democratic societies. Women, Jews, and the gay community will suffer the most under such rule.

There is such a thing as sedition against the Constitution. Both Islam and communism are prime examples. Both seek and plan to replace the Constitution.



This needs to become front and center of the national conversation. https://t.co/byazhltyiW — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) October 30, 2025

The national conversation is coming, whether we want it or not.

