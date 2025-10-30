The Musuem Heist You Didn’t Hear About—Until Now
Tipsheet

From Mamdani to Minneapolis: The DSA’s Socialist Takeover Marches On

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 30, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed

Yesterday, we told you the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are planning to use the Democratic Party as a vehicle for their takeover of America. They're pointing to New York's Zohran Mamdani as the trial balloon, but we cannot ignore another member of the DSA who may be poised to lead another major American city: Omar Fateh in Minneapolis.

As Mamdani himself said, "We have to continue to elect more socialists, and we have to ensure we are unapologetic about our socialism."

Fateh, a Somali Muslim, was at a rally where he pledged his loyalty to a country where he wasn't even born.

Fateh has also vowed to protect illegal immigrants from federal law enforcement, and he racked up an endorsement from Minnesota's Democratic Farmer-Labor Party (DFL). He's vowed to turn Minneapolis into a hotbed of resistance to President Trump, too, and promises to "explore publicly-owned social housing for residents at a variety of income levels" and outlaw evictions, calling them "the largest contributor to homelessness" (they're not, drug use and mental illness are).

President Obama intentionally and deliberately sent Somali Muslims to Minneapolis to change the socioeconomic and political landscape of the city and the state.

Related:

And Obama's plan is working.

Yes, we are. Islam is incompatible with free, liberal (small-L), democratic societies. Women, Jews, and the gay community will suffer the most under such rule.

The national conversation is coming, whether we want it or not.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

