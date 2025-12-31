CNN's Scott Jennings Shreds This Lib Guest's Points on ICE and Abrego Garcia in Less Than a Minute

Scott Jennings wasn’t having any of this far-left nonsense about Abrego Garcia or ICE. Tiffany Cross decided to hurl a hand grenade during the panel discussion last night on Abby Philip’s show, only for Jennings to toss it back at her face easily. Cross peddled the usual anti-ICE talking points, like how they disappear people.

It was a not-so-subtle insinuation that we have a modern-day Gestapo on our hands. It took Jennings less than a minute to make her look ridiculous, citing Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man, alleged wife beater, and MS-13 gang member, who's been living here illegally for almost a generation, and someone we somehow cannot deport.

As the CNN panel spiraled over the treatment of MS-13 gangbanger Kilmar García, Scott Jennings cut through the noise with the ONLY question that actually matters.



When Tiffany Cross called ICE a government agency “run amuck that disappears people,” @ScottJenningsKY had heard… pic.twitter.com/16hUCn9CNi — Overton (@overton_news) December 31, 2025

SCOTT JENNINGS: “Well, obviously, obviously they don’t disappear people. This is the most ‘undeportable’ illegal alien in the history of illegal aliens.” “Elie, is he in the country illegally?” ELI HONIG: “Yes, he is in the country illegally.” After debating the semantics of García’s deportation, Jennings hit them with a simple, brutal truth: JENNINGS: “This case, I don’t care about. All I really care about...this guy’s been living illegally in the United States for 13, 14, 15 years. Take everything else out of it.” “How is it that our government, our bureaucracy, our justice system, our sovereign nation cannot get rid of a single deportable illegal alien for FIFTEEN YEARS?!!” “It’s crazy!!”

Jennings did admit it was wrong that the Trump administration tried to drop him off in El Salvador without a formal deportation notice. Still, the principle remains: how is it impossible to deport one illegal alien for 15 years?