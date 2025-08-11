How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats.
Tipsheet

Democrat Socialist Mayoral Candidate Pledges to Shield Illegal Aliens from 'Hostile Federal Gov't'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 11, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed

Democratic socialist and Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh declared that his top priority if elected will be to protect criminal illegal immigrants from what he calls a "hostile federal government." Instead of focusing on rising crime, failing infrastructure, or the needs of law-abiding citizens, Fateh is doubling down on far-left, open-border policies that prioritize shielding lawbreakers over ensuring public safety. 

During a recent interview, Fateh proudly outlined his socialist agenda for Minneapolis, placing a strong emphasis on protecting criminal illegal immigrants over addressing the concerns of the city’s law-abiding residents. When asked about his top priorities if elected mayor, Fateh said he would focus on resisting what he called a “hostile federal government” under President Donald Trump, taking aim not only at the administration but also both chambers of Congress and the Supreme Court. Expressing sympathy for illegal immigrants, Fateh claimed they are fearful of Trump’s leadership and vowed to do everything in his power to shield them from federal enforcement. 

Fateh also insisted that he doesn't view the policies he's campaigned on for mayor—or those he supported as a State Senator—as radical. This comes despite comparisons to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed socialist who has pushed for government-run grocery stores, free rent, higher taxes on predominantly white neighborhoods, and defunding the police. 

He also supports a steep $20 minimum wage by 2028, a move critics say could hurt small businesses and drive up costs. He supports rent control policies that he claims would “balance” renter needs with development, despite concerns it could stifle housing growth. Additionally, he’s pushing for a land value tax, a controversial idea that would increase property taxes. Additionally, Fateh has said he wants to shift the city’s homelessness response from public safety regulators to the Health Department—a move seen by many as softening enforcement and prioritizing bureaucracy over real solutions. 

Fateh has gained national attention and like Mamdani, has described himself as a Democratic Socialist. He has secured the endorsement of the Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D). 

2026 ELECTIONS

