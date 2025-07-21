Minneapolis Dems Dump Incumbent Mayor for Socialist Who Vowed to Fight Trump

The Minneapolis mayoral candidate, Omar Fateh, received an endorsement from Minnesota's branch of the Democratic Party over the incumbent mayor, Jacob Frey, also a Democrat.

Fateh announced the endorsement from a Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) party, the official affiliate of the Democratic Party in Minnesota, on X.

I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor. This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us. https://t.co/rU6v90TJPp pic.twitter.com/9KX3jSMvcP — Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) July 20, 2025

The incumbent mayor criticized the DFL's endorsement of Fateh.

Campaign spokesperson for Jacob Frey, Sam Schulenberg, said in a statement:

This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates, particularly in light of the extremely flawed and irregular conduct of this convention. Voters will now have a clear choice between the records and leadership of Sen. Fateh and Mayor Frey. We look forward to taking our vision to the voters in November.

Frey was mayor during the death of George Floyd, and presided over the riots that ensued. He is also known for kneeling and crying in front of George Floyd's casket.

Fateh has made waves in the last month as another progressive candidate running for mayor, as many view him as Minnesota's version of Zohran Mamdani.

He has pledged to turn Minneapolis into a stronghold to oppose President Trump. He promises to enact rent-stabilization policies to combat rising housing prices; he will "explore publicly-owned social housing for residents at a variety of income levels," and to combat homeless will "prevent rental evictions — the largest contributor to homelessness."