Border Patrol Head Greg Bovino Shuts Down 'Clown' Democrat Politician for Choosing Illegals Over Citizens

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 31, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

U.S. Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino has gone viral after releasing a new video to social media on Tuesday.

The video depicts Border Patrol agents arriving in Chicago under orders from the Trump administration to “take care of business” and the detainment of numerous presumed illegal aliens. 

Bovino is then shown confronting Daniel Biss, mayor of Evanston, Illinois, saying “I’m gonna be here and continue operating in your town — I’m sorry, the taxpayers’ town, not your town. That’s what’s going to happen. That will happen.” 

“I will say this once more: You. Are. Not. Welcome. Here,” Biss said. “Check yourself,” Bovino replied.

Further video of the interaction was shown in a post from another user on X.

“The racism is unacceptable and the violence is unacceptable,” Biss told Bovino. “Yeah, it is,” Bovino responded. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re in your community, because you refuse to do what we’re doing.”

Watch What Happens When Journalists Knock on the Door of a Somali-run Daycare Center in Washingon Matt Vespa
BORDER PATROL CHICAGO DHS

Bovino had more to say regarding Biss on social media after the video went viral. “This clown was a real winner, lol,” Bovino said. “He chooses illegal aliens over U.S. citizens.”

As leftists raged in the comments of the video, Bovino responded to them too.

For illegals who are hoping that operations in Chicago will soon cease, Bovino has a message: “If you think we’re done with Chicago, you’d better check yourself before you wreck yourself. Don’t call it a comeback; we’re gonna be here for years.”

