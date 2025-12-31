Border Patrol Head Greg Bovino Shuts Down 'Clown' Democrat Politician for Choosing Illegals Over Citizens

U.S. Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino has gone viral after releasing a new video to social media on Tuesday.

The video depicts Border Patrol agents arriving in Chicago under orders from the Trump administration to “take care of business” and the detainment of numerous presumed illegal aliens.

If you think we’re done with Chicago, you’d better check yourself before you wreck yourself.



Don’t call it a comeback; we’re gonna be here for years.#DHS #CBP #USBP #BorderPatrol #OpMidwayBlitz #Chicago pic.twitter.com/eDxM4OxLyV — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) December 30, 2025

Bovino is then shown confronting Daniel Biss, mayor of Evanston, Illinois, saying “I’m gonna be here and continue operating in your town — I’m sorry, the taxpayers’ town, not your town. That’s what’s going to happen. That will happen.”

“I will say this once more: You. Are. Not. Welcome. Here,” Biss said. “Check yourself,” Bovino replied.

Further video of the interaction was shown in a post from another user on X.

“The racism is unacceptable and the violence is unacceptable,” Biss told Bovino. “Yeah, it is,” Bovino responded. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re in your community, because you refuse to do what we’re doing.”

“That’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re here in your community, because you refuse to do what we are doing.



Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino is an absolute badass.



Dude isn’t afraid to tell it exactly like it is and put in the work to get things done.



This man is exactly… pic.twitter.com/K06CyziFZN — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) December 18, 2025

Bovino had more to say regarding Biss on social media after the video went viral. “This clown was a real winner, lol,” Bovino said. “He chooses illegal aliens over U.S. citizens.”

Nick, this clown was a real winner, lol. He chooses illegal aliens over US citizens. — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) December 30, 2025

As leftists raged in the comments of the video, Bovino responded to them too.

Not what the residents of Chicago say — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) December 30, 2025

For illegals who are hoping that operations in Chicago will soon cease, Bovino has a message: “If you think we’re done with Chicago, you’d better check yourself before you wreck yourself. Don’t call it a comeback; we’re gonna be here for years.”

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

