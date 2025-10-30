It Happened Again: Man Used Gym's Trans-Friendly Locker Room Policies to Secretly Film Women

The Left has spent years telling women two contradictory things: 1) all men are rapists, so trust your gut instincts and avoid them at all costs, and 2) you must let men who say they're women into your locker rooms, lest we label you a bigot.

Advertisement

Those same Leftists insist that men would never abuse their laissez-faire locker room policies, and that only "trans women" would access private spaces, because they're really women. Now we have a case file of men cosplaying as women who have used these lax policies to abuse women.

In Virginia, registered sex offender Richard Cox had the schedules of children's swim classes on his phone and frequented female locker rooms in and around Arlington. Officials turned a blind eye to this because Cox "identifies" as a woman, despite the fact that he frequently exposed himself to women and girls. Only after sufficient outrage is Cox finally facing charges, including indecent liberties with children, indecent exposure, child pornography possession, and sex offender proximity violations.

Now there's another man in Maryland who abused women in a locker room.

A 44-year-old Takoma Park man was arrested this week after police said he disguised himself as a woman to record women inside gym bathrooms in Montgomery County.https://t.co/rWL0u2z8ig — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 30, 2025

Here's more:

A 44-year-old Takoma Park man was arrested this week after police said he disguised himself as a woman to record women inside gym bathrooms in Montgomery County. Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department said they first received a report about Tshikundi Taty on Oct. 10, after a woman at One Life Fitness Club in the 20500 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown, told officers that someone had entered the women’s locker room and recorded her in the shower. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> Police said they later determined that Taty would dress as a woman to enter locker rooms, then remove his disguise and leave the area after filming.

Authorities followed Taty into the locker room at a Planet Fitness — which has "trans-friendly" locker-room policies — and arrested him.

OneLife Fitness Club has no specific locker room policies listed on its website. Townhall emailed the Germantown club directly for clarification on those policies and to comment on this incident, but did not receive a reply. Maryland state law requires places of "public accommodation," including gyms, to allow men to use the locker room consistent with their gender identity, so it's not a stretch to imagine Taty abused that law to gain access to women's spaces.

The Montgomery County Department of Police issued a statement about Taty and the incident:

A 44-year-old Takoma Park man has been arrested for recording women inside a gym bathroom. Detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims and are asking for them to come forward. On Friday, October 10, 2025, Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District officers responded to One Life Fitness Club, located in the 20500 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown after a woman reported an unknown suspect entered the women’s locker room and recorded her in the shower. Fifth District officers conducted an extensive investigation and identified the suspect as Tshikundi Taty of Takoma Park. During the investigation it was determined that Taty would disguise himself as a woman to gain entry into the women’s locker room. After the crime, he would then remove the disguise in an attempt to conceal his identity, and flea the scene. On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, officers followed Taty to a Planet Fitness in White Oak. Taty was located in the women’s locker room disguised as a woman. Taty was quickly taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He has been charged with multiple counts of peeping tom and related offenses.

Advertisement

Authorities are also warning that there are likely multiple other victims and urged women to call the Montgomery County Department of Police - 5th District Patrol at (240) 773-6200 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

This, once again, proves the Left is lying when they say women won't be harmed by their radical trans policies, and that men like Taty won't take advantage of those policies to abuse women.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.