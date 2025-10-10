Arlington School Board Member Sided With Trans Sex Offender Richard Cox On Girls’ Locker-Room Use

For the better part of a year, we've been reporting about Richard Cox, the Tier III registered child sex offender currently terrorizing women and girls in and around Arlington and Fairfax Counties in Virginia. Cox has repeatedly exposed himself and engaged in lewd acts in locker rooms, and authorities have turned a blind eye because Cox "identifies" as a woman.

Advertisement

Back in September, we learned Cox, a registered child sex offender, had schedules for children's swim classes on his phone, presumably so he could be in the locker room before and after those classes took place.

VA's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger refuses to answer questions about Cox and the Left's trans-friendly bathroom policies that harm women and girls.

Cox is finally facing charges in Arlington County, including indecent liberties with children, indecent exposure, child pornography possession, and sex offender proximity violations.

Now, there's another politician who is an "ally" of Cox, a registered child sex offender. Arlington School Board member Kathleen Clark exchanged emails with Cox, demanding to know where Clark stood on the issue of trans people in bathrooms.

🚨New: A Virginia School Board member told Richard “Riki” Cox, who says he’s a woman, “I hope that you did not experience transphobic statements from the staff. You should be able to use the showers and changing rooms that you are most comfortable using.” https://t.co/nLCBQr4aHL — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 10, 2025

Here's more from Minock:

New emails obtained in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request reveal emails “Riki Cox” sent to an Arlington School Board member late last year. According to Arlington police, prosecutors, and Arlington school staff, “Riki Cox” is an alias that registered sex offender Richard Cox used late last year. Late last year, the Arlington County Public Schools (APS) pool staff allowed Cox, a biological male, to use female locker rooms at two high schools that have pools open to the public outside of school hours because Cox claimed he was a transgender woman. APS’s policy allows people to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity if they so choose.

Cox reached out to Clark to find out her stance on "trans women" in female restrooms, a move that came before Cox voted for school board members.

In one email, Cox wrote, "I am a member of the LGBT and specifically transgender community. The issue is that transgender people including minors are disproportionately homeless and use places like the County swimming pools to shower. But let me be clear that this is not only an opportunity to be clean but to be and feel part of the community. However, solely because of complaints of a transgender person in the locker room, Washington Liberty Swimming Pool made a rule that people using the shower but not the pool must use the single, isolated locker room away from everyone else, like they are some kind of freak or something."

He continued, "If there is any complaint, then THAT person should be invited to use the single locker room. Given the same choice, I am sure that they also will pick to remain with the community and learn to be inclusive with everyone else. If they cannot, then they are the ones that should be isolated before casting off me or other transgender people trying to be part of our community and not be treated like freaks."

Remember, Cox wasn't just "using" the locker rooms. He is a registered sex offender and a fully intact male who was exposing his genitals to women and girls and engaging in lewd acts in the locker rooms. He was hiding behind the "trans" identity to continue abusing girls and women.

Advertisement

Clark replied to Cox's email, writing, "As you are referring to policy and signage in the pools, can you please forward the picture to me so I can do some research on it? Was this a recent incident? If so, are county officials aware too?"

She added, "For background, I have worked with Turnout.org in SF in my role as Co-Chair of one of the Equality & Belonging groups at Gap Inc. We put together a transgender/non-binary competency training for our E&B teams last year to help educate folks on how to be supportive for their children and an ally to the community. I have some working understanding of what you shared with me and my expectation is that our community and school system are inclusive."

Cox sent another email to Clark about the staff at Washington Liberty High School's pool. "They literally asked me how much longer I was going to be in the shower, and directed other patrons to use the individual changing room while I was in the full locker room. This is again sending the message that a transgender person is a freak and I guess not normal and beautiful like everyone else."

Clark replied to that email, too, writing, "Based on the information that you provided in your first email, I suspect that the locker room etiquette found in bullet #3 of the APS Aquatics Update email shown in the screenshot below was an issue. I hope that you did not experience transphobic statements from the staff. You should be able to use the showers and changing rooms that you are most comfortable using."

Advertisement

Clark also said the pool staff needed training in order to be more inclusive of Cox and other "trans identifying" individuals.

Townhall did reach out to the Arlington Public School Board office for comment, but no one answered the phone.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.