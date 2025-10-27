Zohran Mamdani's Sob Story About His Aunt Being the Real Victim of 9/11 Just Fell Apart

Zohran Mamdani fed New Yorkers a sob story about his aunt. See, in the days after 9/11, she — a faithful, hijab-wearing Muslim woman — didn't feel safe on the subway because the New Yorkers who just watched 3,000 of their friends, loved ones, and neighbors die at the hands of Islamic terrorists said some mean things to her.

Mamdani made it very clear that the New York Muslim community and not the dead Americans who worked at the World Trade Center were the victims of that terrible day.

Except it was a lie.

It turns out Mamdani's aunt didn't a) wear a hijab and b) didn't live in NYC in 2001.

She was in Tanzania.

Zohran Mamdani’s aunt neither wears a hijab nor lived in NYC before, during, or after 9/11.



In fact, she lived in Tanzania from January 2000 to December 2003. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BTug7BohKT — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 26, 2025

In fairness, few of us have been to Tanzania. Maybe they have a really nice public transportation infrastructure that we don't know about.

Here's more from the Commune Mag:

However, an examination of Mamdani’s family history appears to contradict the details of his story. Ater extensive review, it appears Zohran Mamdani has three aunts – two of whom are Hindu (from his mother’s side), making the hijab reference inapplicable, while the only Muslim aunt, according to public records and biographical information, is not known to wear a hijab and has never been a resident of New York City. Further reporting indicates that during the period in question, his aunt was living in Tanzania. Records show she resided there from January 2000 until at least December 2003, meaning she was not in New York City before, during, or after the 9/11 attacks.

It's not shocking that the progressive, pro-Islamist socialist lied.

Even Vice President J.D. Vance called out Mamdani for this, writing on X, "According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks."

Mamdani decried "Islamophobia" in his October 25 remarks, telling a crowd, "And I thought that if I behaved well enough or bit my tongue enough in the face of racist, baseless attacks, all while returning back to my central message, it would allow me to be more than just my faith."

Of course, this was in reference to the revelation that Mamdani is friends with a radical imam who was an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and called gays the "disease of society."

Mamdani will, in all likelihood, blame racism and "Islamophobia" for these latest revelations.

He's going to clear it up by saying, "when I said my aunt, I mean story I heard from my mom about someone she knew who was like an aunt to me" and media is going to give him a pass out of cultural sensitivity towards third world ideas of extended families https://t.co/geNZZsqEun — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 27, 2025

Or he will drag some Muslim New Yorker in front of the camera and say her story is the same as his aunt's, who lived half a world away from NYC on 9/11.

Wait, you’re telling me that the communist Islamist lied?



Never would have expected that. https://t.co/8PGz0sfOW6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 27, 2025

This was as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

And the media will eat it up, as they always do.

