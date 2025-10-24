Two Public Employee Unions Side With Illegals, Sue Trump to Block CDL Safety Rules

As the Trump administration works to make our roads safer and prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining commercial driver's' licenses (CDLs), two national public employee unions are filing suit to block the new rules.

Advertisement

Last month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced emergency rules that would limit the ability of non-citizens to obtain CDLs. The move came after several high-profile fatal accidents caused by illegal immigrants with CDLs, including a crash in Florida that killed three. That driver, Harjinder Singh, could not speak English and failed a road sign test administered after the accident.

Another accident, this time in California, killed three this week. That driver was also an illegal immigrant who was operating a semi while under the influence.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) called the administration's new rules "punitive."

Two national public employee unions sue Trump over immigrant drivers license crackdown https://t.co/9uuCiyuYGC — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 24, 2025

Here's more:

The employee unions challenged a rule implemented by Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy restricting foreign individuals from receiving commercial drivers licenses. Commercial drivers licenses are used for operating large vehicles such as tractor-trailers and buses. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia allow unauthorized immigrants to receive commercial drivers licenses. In California, more than 25% of commercial drivers' licenses were improperly issued, according to a Department of Transportation press release. “The process for issuing these licenses is absolutely 100% broken. It has become a threat to public safety, and it is a national emergency that requires action right now,” Duffy said. The unions argued these restrictions would prevent asylum seekers, refugees and DACA recipients from accessing commercial driver's licenses. “This unlawful rule seems intended to put people authorized to work in the United States out of work, solely because of the prejudices of the Trump administration,” said Wendy Liu, attorney at Public Citizen Litigation Group, in a news release.

AFSCME also issued a press release, quoting President Lee Saunders who said "The administration’s new rule prevents immigrants who are lawfully present in the country and authorized to work from supporting themselves and their families."

AFT head Randi Weingarten said, "This is a spiteful and illegal rule issued with no justification except to hurt hundreds of thousands of lawful immigrants with work authorization who only want a build a better life for themselves and their families."

As one social media user pointed out, it's odd that the AFT is concerned about CDLs.

One of the national teachers unions is suing Trump admin, again…. to allow illegals to drive semi trucks?? Remember this, and so much more, next time they scream there’s not enough money for government schools. https://t.co/L6jVkq2vri — Woke at Webster (@wokeatwebsterg) October 24, 2025

Weingarten makes a pretty penny to attack the Trump administration and make sure our kids can't read, write or do math.

But that's beside the point. This suit shows, once again, Democrats and their allies in the public sector unions put their political agenda and illegal immigrants ahead of the needs and safety of Americans.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.