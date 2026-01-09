Mamdani Voters Shrug at Venezuelan Immigrant's Warning Against Socialism

In a series of man-on-the-street interviews, New Yorkers who supported Councilmember Zohran Mamdani were asked about their views on socialism. After the topic was introduced, Daniel Di Martino, a Venezuelan immigrant, an economist, and a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, spoke with several voters about the economic and social consequences of socialism in Venezuela, including widespread shortages, the collapse of the middle class, and the alleged desire of the government to help working-class people.

The exchanges highlighted a stark contrast between the lived experiences of those who survived socialist policies and the expectations of voters supporting similar proposals in New York.

The opening question to the Mamdani voters was, "Are you familiar with how socialism worked out in other countries historically?"

Like most American socialists, the answer was standard:

"Just because it didn't work out so well in other parts of the world doesn't mean it won't work out well for New York," one woman replied.

Then Daniel Di Martino was introduced to the socialists, to try and provide a sobering view of what Mamdani's rule could lead to. His experience in Venezuela is unique, as it is one of the only countries that brought about socialism through an election, and not a violent revolution.

"I came from Venezuela nine years ago," he said. "It's the only country in the world that was ever destroyed by socialism democratically."

"Y'all got a lot of other problems to deal with," a Mamdani voter replied.

"The problems were caused by the socialist policies," Di Martino insisted.

My family went from making $2,000 to $3,000 a month 20 years ago, to $100 a month in 2016. That was because the government gave everything you can imagine for free. We went from being a normal middle-class family, with a car, and then no electricity, no water.

"Mamdani," he said, "actually thinks that Maduro was not a dictator. And ten years ago, he actually praised [Venezuela's] rigged election."

"What specific socialist policies do you think led to that?" a Mamdani voter asked.

"The government took over people's businesses, farms, grocery stores, factories... There was very little supply of chicken, toilet paper. There was a line for blocks and blocks for a grocery store.

"Do you support the proposal of government grocery stores?" Di Martino asked a Mamdani voter, and NYU professor.

"Of course I do," he replied, adding that "some of that money [that grocery stores make] might fund corruption."

"Wait, what do you think?" Di Martino replied, "The grocery store sells you food for charity or for money?"

"For money," the professor said.

"That's not a bad thing," Di Martino said.

Nowadays, too often, people believe it is, associating the profit-driven nature of a business with greed, and overlooking the ways entrepreneurship can create value, innovation, and opportunity for society as a whole.

"What happened in Venezuela is not going to happen here," a Mamdani voter insisted. "The policy is more focused on helping people out."

"Every politician would promise to help people out," Di Martino said. "Nine million of us escaped our country. It's the largest refugee crisis in the world."

The exchanges make clear the troubling disconnect that conservatives have long realized. Many Mamdani voters, and socialists in general, still cling to the abstract ideals of socialism while remaining stubbornly opposed to its real-world consequences.

"What struck me is how little importance policies were in the minds of voters and that they were fully focused on the 'vibes' and stated goals of candidates," Di Martino told Townhall. "It shows that conservatives can win with charisma but also that socialists like Mamdani can with the same skill."

Daniel Di Martino’s firsthand account of Venezuela’s collapse is a stark warning that policies promising universal “help” often end in scarcity, corruption, and mass suffering, and yet these voters dismiss his experience with casual indifference, confident that New York somehow will avoid the failures that destroyed entire nations.

The question becomes not how we will convince young socialist voters to abandon their ideals, but what alternative will the next generation of conservatives bring to the table for Americans?

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

