VIP
Here's Why Iran's Government Has Gotten Away With Tyranny
Trump Says He Is Concerned About the Midterm Elections
Her Baby's Bruise Sent This Mom to the Hospital. What Happened Next Shattered...
VIP
Senators Urge Apple, Google to Remove Grok App Over Sexually Explicit AI Photos
VIP
Don't Let Cea Weaver's Tears Fool You
Inside the Massachusetts Prison Where Women Live in Fear of 'Transgender' Inmates
VIP
Guess Who Has Become a Propaganda Tool in Iran As the Regime Shuts...
Over a Dozen Oil Executives to Meet the President Trump As Venezuelan Oil...
'We Support Hamas Here,' Antisemitic Protest Erupts Outside Synagogue Near Jewish Day Scho...
The Gift of America and the Gift of Life
$500K Stolen, 20 States Targeted: Detroit Man Admits Wire Fraud and Identity Theft
DHS to Surge 1,000 Additional Agents Into Minneapolis As Protests Escalate
Oklahoma Chiropractor Indicted in $30M Health Care Fraud and COVID Relief Theft Scheme
Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers
Tipsheet

Mamdani Voters Shrug at Venezuelan Immigrant's Warning Against Socialism

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 09, 2026 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In a series of man-on-the-street interviews, New Yorkers who supported Councilmember Zohran Mamdani were asked about their views on socialism. After the topic was introduced, Daniel Di Martino, a Venezuelan immigrant, an economist, and a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, spoke with several voters about the economic and social consequences of socialism in Venezuela, including widespread shortages, the collapse of the middle class, and the alleged desire of the government to help working-class people. 

Advertisement

The exchanges highlighted a stark contrast between the lived experiences of those who survived socialist policies and the expectations of voters supporting similar proposals in New York.

The opening question to the Mamdani voters was, "Are you familiar with how socialism worked out in other countries historically?"

Like most American socialists, the answer was standard:

"Just because it didn't work out so well in other parts of the world doesn't mean it won't work out well for New York," one woman replied.

Then Daniel Di Martino was introduced to the socialists, to try and provide a sobering view of what Mamdani's rule could lead to. His experience in Venezuela is unique, as it is one of the only countries that brought about socialism through an election, and not a violent revolution.

"I came from Venezuela nine years ago," he said. "It's the only country in the world that was ever destroyed by socialism democratically." 

"Y'all got a lot of other problems to deal with," a Mamdani voter replied.

"The problems were caused by the socialist policies," Di Martino insisted.

My family went from making $2,000 to $3,000 a month 20 years ago, to $100 a month in 2016. That was because the government gave everything you can imagine for free. We went from being a normal middle-class family, with a car, and then no electricity, no water.

"Mamdani," he said, "actually thinks that Maduro was not a dictator. And ten years ago, he actually praised [Venezuela's] rigged election."

"What specific socialist policies do you think led to that?" a Mamdani voter asked.

Recommended

A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With This New Video Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY MARXISM SOCIALISM VENEZUELA ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"The government took over people's businesses, farms, grocery stores, factories... There was very little supply of chicken, toilet paper. There was a line for blocks and blocks for a grocery store.

"Do you support the proposal of government grocery stores?" Di Martino asked a Mamdani voter, and NYU professor. 

"Of course I do," he replied, adding that "some of that money [that grocery stores make] might fund corruption."

"Wait, what do you think?" Di Martino replied, "The grocery store sells you food for charity or for money?"

"For money," the professor said.

"That's not a bad thing," Di Martino said.

Nowadays, too often, people believe it is, associating the profit-driven nature of a business with greed, and overlooking the ways entrepreneurship can create value, innovation, and opportunity for society as a whole.

"What happened in Venezuela is not going to happen here," a Mamdani voter insisted. "The policy is more focused on helping people out."

"Every politician would promise to help people out," Di Martino said. "Nine million of us escaped our country. It's the largest refugee crisis in the world." 

The exchanges make clear the troubling disconnect that conservatives have long realized. Many Mamdani voters, and socialists in general, still cling to the abstract ideals of socialism while remaining stubbornly opposed to its real-world consequences. 

Advertisement
"What struck me is how little importance policies were in the minds of voters and that they were fully focused on the 'vibes' and stated goals of candidates," Di Martino told Townhall. "It shows that conservatives can win with charisma but also that socialists like Mamdani can with the same skill."

Daniel Di Martino’s firsthand account of Venezuela’s collapse is a stark warning that policies promising universal “help” often end in scarcity, corruption, and mass suffering, and yet these voters dismiss his experience with casual indifference, confident that New York somehow will avoid the failures that destroyed entire nations. 

The question becomes not how we will convince young socialist voters to abandon their ideals, but what alternative will the next generation of conservatives bring to the table for Americans?

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With This New Video Matt Vespa
Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers Joseph Chalfant
DHS to Surge 1,000 Additional Agents Into Minneapolis As Protests Escalate Joseph Chalfant
Her Baby's Bruise Sent This Mom to the Hospital. What Happened Next Shattered Her Family. Jeff Charles
$500K Stolen, 20 States Targeted: Detroit Man Admits Wire Fraud and Identity Theft Scott McClallen
Venezuelans Are Trolling Maduro in Prison, and It's Glorious Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With This New Video Matt Vespa
Advertisement