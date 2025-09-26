Trump: We May Have a Deal on Gaza
The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Lib Reporter Drops the Most Insane Line About Latino Kids and ICE
Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered...
Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January...
So, That's Why NJ's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Didn't Walk With Her Graduating Class...
'Hypocrisy on Steroids': Kash Patel Torches Media Over Comey Indictment
Foreigners Who Mocked Kirk’s Death Might Soon Regret It
Georgetown Students React to Flyers Glorifying Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Jeffries Vows Anyone Involved in Comey Indictment 'Will Face Accountability'
Inflation Data for August Is in...
Comey Posted a Video After Indictment. Here's What He Had to Say.
Trump Announces Slew of New Tariffs
VIP
Theo Von's Objection to DHS Using Him in Video Spurs Debate
Tipsheet

Sean Duffy Announces New Emergency Rules to Overhaul CDL Eligibility

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 26, 2025 11:35 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Yesterday, American Truckers United (ATU) posted a disturbing video of yet another horrific semi-truck crash. This time, the driver -- a Chinese national who didn't speak English -- failed to brake and collided with an SUV in stopped traffic.

Advertisement

ATU wrote on X:

American Truckers United has learned of a horrific crash caused by a driver from China who obtained a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in California despite speaking only Mandarin. This tragic incident occurred on June 4, 2023, in New Mexico.

How many crashes like this have gone unreported? How many truck drivers from China are operating on U.S. roads? Why has the American Trucking Association (ATA) remained silent during this highway safety epidemic?

L&X Transportation was based out of San Gabriel, CA.  A now well-known nest for Labor Dumping operations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy caught wind of the video, too. He called the crash "horrific and beyond acceptable" and told readers to expect a "major announcement on non-domiciled CDLs this morning."

Now, Duffy has announced an emergency rule, effective immediately, that will change eligibility for non-domiciled CDLs:

Recommended

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a subsequent post, Duffy said, "BOMBSHELL audit from @FMCSA finds several states fail to follow safety standards for commercial driver's licenses, putting Americans at risk.Our new rules will ensure our roads are SAFE and push states into compliance."

In his remarks, Secretary Duffy said, "What our audit has already discovered should anger every single American...First, our audit revealed a systemic breakdown among states to follow the law and issue licenses properly. States are failing to follow even the most basic procedures. We even uncovered widespread procedural errors, computer programming flaws, and a gross lack of oversight in states that issue CDLs."

Duffy continued, "This means that thousands of licenses that should never have been issued...this is a direct incentive to stay in our country illegally beyond their authorized work permit."

"It's deeply disturbing," Duffy added, "but even worse, our second finding was that the current federal regulations are allowing dangerous, unqualified drivers on American roadways. This means that even when the rules are being followed, dangerous individuals who shouldn't be near a big rig are getting behind the wheel and causing crashes on our roadways.'

Advertisement

Duffy called these current regulations and eligibility requirements "deeply flawed and way too broad." 

"They are simply not strong enough to prevent more of these horrific crashes from occurring in America. The system has failed, and it's a national emergency," Duffy said.

He stated that the failure of states to properly issue licenses and a broken system have created an "imminent hazard to American travelers."

Duffy emphasized the need to protect American families in the face of a "compromised system."

He said this process is "absolutely 100% broken" and requires "action right now."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CHINA GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW MEXICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered Them. Matt Vespa
'Hypocrisy on Steroids': Kash Patel Torches Media Over Comey Indictment Jeff Charles
The Crudity of the Obsessive-Compulsive Left Victor Davis Hanson
Foreigners Who Mocked Kirk’s Death Might Soon Regret It Jeff Charles
So, That's Why NJ's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Didn't Walk With Her Graduating Class at Annapolis Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Advertisement