Sean Duffy Announces New Emergency Rules to Overhaul CDL Eligibility

Yesterday, American Truckers United (ATU) posted a disturbing video of yet another horrific semi-truck crash. This time, the driver -- a Chinese national who didn't speak English -- failed to brake and collided with an SUV in stopped traffic.

Advertisement

Yet another video of a fatal crash by a non-English trucker who got his CDL from Gov. Newsom



https://t.co/UvEbF6NC6R — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 25, 2025

ATU wrote on X:

American Truckers United has learned of a horrific crash caused by a driver from China who obtained a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in California despite speaking only Mandarin. This tragic incident occurred on June 4, 2023, in New Mexico. How many crashes like this have gone unreported? How many truck drivers from China are operating on U.S. roads? Why has the American Trucking Association (ATA) remained silent during this highway safety epidemic? L&X Transportation was based out of San Gabriel, CA. A now well-known nest for Labor Dumping operations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy caught wind of the video, too. He called the crash "horrific and beyond acceptable" and told readers to expect a "major announcement on non-domiciled CDLs this morning."

This incident is horrific and beyond unacceptable. @USDOT & @FMCSA are prepared to take the necessary measures to crack down on non-citizen truck drivers and restore safety to our roadways.



Tune in tomorrow morning at 8:30 ET for a major announcement on non-domiciled CDLs. https://t.co/5nsDPTvCww — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 25, 2025

Now, Duffy has announced an emergency rule, effective immediately, that will change eligibility for non-domiciled CDLs:

BREAKING: @SecDuffy announces major action to keep Americans safe on roadways



— Issuing an emergency rule to fundamentally overhaul eligibility for non-domiciled CDLs, effective IMMEDIATELY



"Get into complicate NOW—or we'll pull funding and we'll force you into compliance." pic.twitter.com/cjwS3WGvhm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 26, 2025

In a subsequent post, Duffy said, "BOMBSHELL audit from @FMCSA finds several states fail to follow safety standards for commercial driver's licenses, putting Americans at risk.Our new rules will ensure our roads are SAFE and push states into compliance."

🚨🚨BOMBSHELL audit from @FMCSA finds several states fail to follow safety standards for commercial driver's licenses, putting Americans at risk.



Our new rules will ensure our roads are SAFE and push states into compliance. pic.twitter.com/vHTPXT2gO8 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 26, 2025

In his remarks, Secretary Duffy said, "What our audit has already discovered should anger every single American...First, our audit revealed a systemic breakdown among states to follow the law and issue licenses properly. States are failing to follow even the most basic procedures. We even uncovered widespread procedural errors, computer programming flaws, and a gross lack of oversight in states that issue CDLs."

Duffy continued, "This means that thousands of licenses that should never have been issued...this is a direct incentive to stay in our country illegally beyond their authorized work permit."

"It's deeply disturbing," Duffy added, "but even worse, our second finding was that the current federal regulations are allowing dangerous, unqualified drivers on American roadways. This means that even when the rules are being followed, dangerous individuals who shouldn't be near a big rig are getting behind the wheel and causing crashes on our roadways.'

Advertisement

Duffy called these current regulations and eligibility requirements "deeply flawed and way too broad."

"They are simply not strong enough to prevent more of these horrific crashes from occurring in America. The system has failed, and it's a national emergency," Duffy said.

He stated that the failure of states to properly issue licenses and a broken system have created an "imminent hazard to American travelers."

Duffy emphasized the need to protect American families in the face of a "compromised system."

Our system to keep Americans safe has been compromised by issuing commercial trucking licenses to operate 80-THOUSAND POUND VEHICLES to foreign drivers who are not lawful citizens.



The process is broken, a threat to your safety, and a national emergency that requires action… pic.twitter.com/XqfFspcZG3 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 26, 2025

He said this process is "absolutely 100% broken" and requires "action right now."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.