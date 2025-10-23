Watch Trump Roast a Reporter Over This Silly Question About the East Room...
Trump Administration Is Preparing Unprecedented Action Against Drug Cartels
Nancy Pelosi Just Made a Serious Threat Against ICE Agents
Student-Led Free Speech Discussion on Charlie Kirk Leads to Teacher’s Discipline on Consti...
Vance Bridges Faith and Diplomacy: Visits Church of the Holy Sepulchre Amid Peace...
Famous Berlin Drag Queen Under Investigation for Child Porn
Tim Walz's Minnesota Supreme Court Just Dealt a Major Blow to Women's Rights
VIP
Anti-ICE Protestor Who Called for Violence a 'Human Rights Award' Winner
Vance Claps Back After Jen Psaki's Comments Regarding His Wife
Dems Can’t Suddenly Pretend to Love America After Years of Contempt
NYC Gubernatorial Candidates Trade Blows Over Scandals in Heated Exchange
Jack Smith Justifies His Secret Subpoenas, Republicans Aren’t Buying It
Stephen Miller Torches Robert De Niro After Nazi Smear on MSNBC
Redemption in the Blink of an Eye
Tipsheet

NJ Democrat Councilman Calls ICE an 'Invasive Species,' Says Agency Should Be Eliminated

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 23, 2025 1:45 PM
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

The Democratic Party has decided ICE — the agency tasked with enforcing our duly passed immigration laws — is its enemy.

In some ways, it's understandable. ICE is removing millions of their voters, and that can't make them happy. But Democrats have embraced increasingly violent political rhetoric to foment hatred and attacks against federal law enforcement officers. This inflammatory incitement led to Leftist Joshua Jahn opening fire on the ICE facility in Dallas, killing two migrants.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Democrats announced that they were launching an ICE tracker on their website, and they've repeatedly targeted ICE with legislation that would expose agents (and their families) to doxxing.

Now a New Jersey Democrat is calling for more violence against ICE.

The entire post reads:

"I wish it was as easy to eliminate an invasive species like ICE as it was to eliminate bamboo," Highland Park Councilman Philip George said on Tuesday.

George goes on to claim ICE is "the same" as the Nazi Brownshirts, who carried out attacks on Jewish businesses, synagogues, and homes under orders from Nazi leadership.

"We have to get our damned asses out and vote simply because it will be gone by next year if we are not careful," George said.

George is also an attorney who serves as a delegate to the New Jersey State Bar Association.

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi Just Made a Serious Threat Against ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Advertisement

This is incredibly ironic, given the fact that the leading Democrat in Maine's Senate race, Graham Platner, had a literal Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest for years. Democrats seem to have no problem with that, which means George's comments are textbook Psychology 101-level projection.

There is a solution to ICE, but it's one the Democrats won't pursue. They're free to propose legislation that would abolish ICE and repeal American immigration laws. But they won't do that, and we all know why: it'd spell electoral doom for the party.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi Just Made a Serious Threat Against ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Stephen Miller Torches Robert De Niro After Nazi Smear on MSNBC Dmitri Bolt
Is That a Threat? Hakeem Jeffries Issues 'Warning' to Anyone Behind Trump's White House Ballroom Amy Curtis
Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Exclusive: Spanberger Campaign Caught on Video—Staffer Confirms AIPAC Cash and No Hope for Change Amy Curtis
Tim Walz's Minnesota Supreme Court Just Dealt a Major Blow to Women's Rights Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nancy Pelosi Just Made a Serious Threat Against ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Advertisement