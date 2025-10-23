NJ Democrat Councilman Calls ICE an 'Invasive Species,' Says Agency Should Be Eliminated

The Democratic Party has decided ICE — the agency tasked with enforcing our duly passed immigration laws — is its enemy.

In some ways, it's understandable. ICE is removing millions of their voters, and that can't make them happy. But Democrats have embraced increasingly violent political rhetoric to foment hatred and attacks against federal law enforcement officers. This inflammatory incitement led to Leftist Joshua Jahn opening fire on the ICE facility in Dallas, killing two migrants.

Yesterday, Democrats announced that they were launching an ICE tracker on their website, and they've repeatedly targeted ICE with legislation that would expose agents (and their families) to doxxing.

Now a New Jersey Democrat is calling for more violence against ICE.

🚨WATCH: A New Jersey Democrat compares eliminating ICE to killing an "invasive species" of plants.



"I wish it was as easy to eliminate an invasive species like ICE as it was to eliminate bamboo," Highland Park Councilman Philip George said on Tuesday.



George goes on to claim… pic.twitter.com/P999wKVIDv — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) October 23, 2025

The entire post reads:

"I wish it was as easy to eliminate an invasive species like ICE as it was to eliminate bamboo," Highland Park Councilman Philip George said on Tuesday. George goes on to claim ICE is "the same" as the Nazi Brownshirts, who carried out attacks on Jewish businesses, synagogues, and homes under orders from Nazi leadership. "We have to get our damned asses out and vote simply because it will be gone by next year if we are not careful," George said. George is also an attorney who serves as a delegate to the New Jersey State Bar Association.

This is incredibly ironic, given the fact that the leading Democrat in Maine's Senate race, Graham Platner, had a literal Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest for years. Democrats seem to have no problem with that, which means George's comments are textbook Psychology 101-level projection.

There is a solution to ICE, but it's one the Democrats won't pursue. They're free to propose legislation that would abolish ICE and repeal American immigration laws. But they won't do that, and we all know why: it'd spell electoral doom for the party.

