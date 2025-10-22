SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Tipsheet

Democrats Take Their War on ICE Agents to the Next Level

Amy Curtis
October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

The Democratic Party has declared war on ICE. From calling the government agency "Nazis," the "Gestapo," and even "slave drivers," it's clear the Dems have no intention of letting the brave men and women of one of our federal law enforcement agencies do their jobs in peace.

At the beginning of October, Apple removed the ICEBlock app from its stores after a Leftist fired shots at the ICE facility in Dallas, killing two detained migrants.

Undeterred, and perhaps bolstered by such violence, the Democratic Party announced it would be hosting a "master" ICE-tracker on its website.

"Over the course of the next couple of weeks, the Oversight Committee will be launching on their website a master ICE tracker," said California Rep. Robert Garcia (D-42). "Essentially, tracking every single instance that we can verify, that the community will be able to send us information on."

What could possibly go wrong here?

A Waukesha, WI alderman was just fired from his Catholic school teaching gig after he wrongly identified a group of White men as ICE agents and doxxed them online. Democrats have pushed to unmask ICE agents so their radical Leftist base can target and harass the men and women enforcing our immigration laws, and target their families as well.

18 U.S. Code § 115 deals with "threats or harm against U.S. officials, federal employees, and their families."

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) also condemned the move:

Those are the two reasons Democrats are doing this.

There is nothing else to say. This is what the Democratic Party supports and believes.

If they had an ounce of political honesty, they'd move to abolish ICE and repeal federal immigration laws. But those moves would be wildly unpopular and spell electoral doom. Instead, Democrats hope to bully and intimidate ICE agents into not doing their jobs.

