After Years of Calling Everyone Else Hitler, Democrats Suddenly Excuse Their Candidate’s Nazi Tattoo

The Democratic Party has spent the better part of a decade finding "Nazi dog whistles" in the most innocuous of places, including a blue jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney.

If you ask them, they'll gladly tell you that Republican presidents from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump are just like Hitler. Robert De Niro thinks Trump advisor Stephen Miller, a Jew, is a Nazi. Back when President Trump nominated Pete Hegseth for Secretary of War, the Left made a big point of claiming his Christian tattoos were actually symbols of "white supremacy" and — you guessed it — Nazism.

But suddenly, Nazi imagery doesn't seem to matter quite so much to Democrats. Not now that Graham Platner, a Democrat running to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine, revealed he had a rather large Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest.

Platner's excuse was that he was inebriated and on shore leave, and Democrats have spent the past 48 hours dismissing the troublesome ink as a distraction from the campaign. Even Bernie Sanders said it wasn't a big deal. We doubt he'd be so blase about a Republican sporting such body art.

How many people get tattoos that they thought looked cool, but didn't understand the meaning of?



How many vets took mercenary work for a period because the US doesn't support them?



How many young men have s**tposted online?



Do we want an authentic working-class party or not? — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 21, 2025

It's one thing to think you're getting the Chinese character for "peace" tattooed on your bicep. It's another to get a literal Nazi skull inked on your chest.

As to the comment about "s**tposting" online, Democrats spent years pushing cancel culture on those young men.

An "authentic working-class party" would not want to be represented by someone like Platner and his Nazi tats. Then again, Vigeland is also the person who laughed at the traumatic brain injury inflicted on a teenage volleyball player by a "trans girl," so perhaps she's not the best judge of character.

But Vigeland wasn't the only one. Journalist Ryan Grim is fine with Democrats embracing guys like Platner, too.

Not to overstate it, but this is a crucial moment for the Democratic Party. If they decide that normal people with some small skeletons in their closet (or inked on their chest) are not welcome, they are finished



Because they’ve tried the other way and it didn’t work. https://t.co/9uzJCPw0RS — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) October 22, 2025

It didn't work for Democrats because they've become a radical party of Leftists who embrace Islam, socialism, and woke nonsense. Graham Platner is more of the same; he admitted he's a socialist (or a communist, depending on the day) who hates the police and thinks violence is necessary for political change.

On top of all of that, Democrats are the party of hypocrisy. They have spent years screaming that President Trump is Hitler and his supporters are Nazis — with zero evidence proving such claims — only to turn around and shrug when one of their own gets a symbol of the SS permanently etched on his chest.

Voters see that, and they know this is more than just a "skeleton" in the closet.

