Former Des Moines Superintendent Was Reportedly Getting Mail-in Ballots at Maryland Address

On September 29, Townhall reported that former Des Moines Superintendent and illegal immigrant Ian Roberts was registered to vote in Maryland.

Now, it turns out Roberts was receiving mail-in ballots at his Maryland address for at least five years:

Fox News is also reporting Roberts has an "active voter status" in the state:

According to the official website for the Maryland State Board of Elections, Roberts, who overstayed a student visa from 1999, has an active voter status and is registered as a Democrat in Maryland. The development was first reported on by columnist Dustin Grage. Republican state Delegate Matt Morgan, who is chair of the Maryland House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News Digital that Roberts’ registration means that he is eligible to vote in all federal, state and local elections despite not being a U.S. citizen, and also despite likely not having lived in Maryland for the past decade. Morgan explained that there is nothing in Maryland law allowing for non-citizens to be registered to vote in federal or state elections even if Roberts were still a legal resident.

Alex Fulton, with Iowa's ABC affiliate Local5, also reported about Roberts:

"I dug through Iowa courts and public records and found that Dr. Roberts had received two speeding tickets, one in 2023 and another in 2024. Both of these came after Dr. Roberts started as DMPS superintendent," Fulton reports.

He added, "Iowa law states that you must apply for an Iowa driver's license within 30 days of moving to the state. Now, interestingly enough, both of these speeding tickets listed different Maryland addresses for Dr. Roberts."

Fulton then searched for Roberts in Maryland and learned he'd been registered to vote since 2017.

In a letter from the Maryland House Freedom Caucus, Del. Matt Morgan slammed State Board of Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis:

The letter reads in part:

Late last night, Freedom Caucus Chair Matt Morgan learned that Ian Andre Roberts held a Maryland driver’s license and subsequently confirmed that he is still actively registered to vote in the state. “Once again, our citizens’ votes are diluted and the democratic process is undermined as another illegal alien is found on Maryland’s voter rolls,” stated Delegate Matt Morgan. “This isn’t about politics; it violates our fundamental right to fair and secure elections.” To make matters worse, the Department of Justice has requested Maryland’s statewide voter registration list to assess compliance with federal election laws. The State Board of Elections Administrator, Jared DeMarinis, has provided nothing but stonewalling, citing, among other things, a concern that the list would be used to enforce immigration law. “Democrats have said directly that illegal aliens are not voting. The reality is, they created a system that allows it, observed the data that proves it is happening, and are fighting to cover it up,” asserted Delegate Robin Grammer.

Democrats have asserted for years that illegal immigrants are not voting. Yet, here is proof that they are.

The Freedom Caucus also asked the following questions:

• How did Mr. Roberts remain in Maryland after his student visa expired?

• How did an immigrant here illegally register to vote in the first place?

• According to his self-reported work history in multiple states, how has his voter registration remained active at an address he could not have lived at for the past decade?

• Why is the State Board of Elections obstructing a valid request by the Department of Justice to ensure compliance with federal election laws, citing immigration enforcement as a primary concern?

In his response to requests about Roberts and Maryland voting records, DeMarinis asked Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael E. Gates, "I request that the Department state whether the voter registration list will be used in any investigative actions for potential violations of federal law. Specifically, whether the voter registration list will be used for enforcement of immigration laws against Maryland residents."

The Maryland State Board of Elections did release a statement yesterday that left the Freedom Caucus "with more questions" than answers.

Here's more from Fox News:

On Tuesday, SBE sent a statement to Fox News Digital that a review of public information available through Maryland’s Public Information Act "did not show any voting history for any individual with the name Ian Andre Roberts in Maryland." The statement further said that due to Maryland law protecting personal identifying information from disclosure, SBE "cannot and will not publicly announce whether media reports about the individual in question is or is not or was or was not a registered voter in Maryland." Finally, SBE noted that according to Maryland law, it is not a crime to unintentionally register to vote despite not being eligible. The office added that "the right to vote is a sacred right that has been expanded through sacrifices of many before us" and "this office will not disenfranchise a voter based upon partial or unsubstantiated evidence."

It's easy to understand why this statement raises more questions than answers.

"Nothing short of a full audit can be acceptable at this point," the Freedom Caucus wrote on X.

