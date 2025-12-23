This Blowhard Dem Senator Blamed Trump for Brown University Shooting

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is one of the most insufferable blowhards in the Senate, but he’ll be there forever since his state is D+5000. Oh, and he exploits that big league with lengthy social media threads and videos that are remarkably tone-deaf or laughably inauthentic. He hates Trump, which is a given for any Democrat, but trying to blame the Brown University shooting on the president is next level. He did so the day after Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese national, opened fire inside the school’s engineering building, killing two people and wounding another nine on December 13.

We knew nothing about the shooter or anything at the time, but Murphy decided to thread something in there because he’s exceptionally obtuse.

“Donald Trump has been engaged in a dizzying campaign to increase violence in this country,” Muphy said on CNN the following day. With Valente’s body being found in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, on December 18, and what we know now, it seems Trump’s rhetoric was the furthest thing from the shooter’s mind. It’s worthy of censure.

Oh, and when Valente was still on the loose, he decided to use it as a segue into a lecture about gun laws. Just an unserious clown who’s likely interviewing for Schumer’s soon-to-be vacant leadership post for Senate Democrats with these posts.