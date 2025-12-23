Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
VIP
Here's What I Think About the Conservative Infighting
The ‘No Kings’ Mutant March Con Will Continue Into 2026
It's a Wonderful President
JD’s JD
How 'Woke' Thinking Leads to Antisemitism
From Magna Carta to Mass Arrests: Britain’s Warning to America
‘Never Again’ Is Always
FDA’s Rotten Leadership Drives Away Legendary Medical Researcher
The Jones Act: America’s Shield in a World of Cabotage Laws
Holiday Gratitude: Supporting the Men and Women Who Serve
U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Deviates From Core Concepts of Law
FINALLY: Brown University Police Chief Placed on Leave
Department of War Partners With Elon Musk's xAI
Tipsheet

This Blowhard Dem Senator Blamed Trump for Brown University Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 23, 2025 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is one of the most insufferable blowhards in the Senate, but he’ll be there forever since his state is D+5000. Oh, and he exploits that big league with lengthy social media threads and videos that are remarkably tone-deaf or laughably inauthentic. He hates Trump, which is a given for any Democrat, but trying to blame the Brown University shooting on the president is next level. He did so the day after Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese national, opened fire inside the school’s engineering building, killing two people and wounding another nine on December 13. 

Advertisement

We knew nothing about the shooter or anything at the time, but Murphy decided to thread something in there because he’s exceptionally obtuse. 

“Donald Trump has been engaged in a dizzying campaign to increase violence in this country,” Muphy said on CNN the following day. With Valente’s body being found in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, on December 18, and what we know now, it seems Trump’s rhetoric was the furthest thing from the shooter’s mind. It’s worthy of censure.  

Oh, and when Valente was still on the loose, he decided to use it as a segue into a lecture about gun laws. Just an unserious clown who’s likely interviewing for Schumer’s soon-to-be vacant leadership post for Senate Democrats with these posts. 

Recommended

From Magna Carta to Mass Arrests: Britain’s Warning to America Douglas Carswell
Advertisement

Related:

CHRIS MURPHY DONALD TRUMP GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From Magna Carta to Mass Arrests: Britain’s Warning to America Douglas Carswell
What a Custodian Just Revealed Adds More Intrigue About the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
The Arctic Frost Judge Just Ruled Against Trump Joseph Chalfant
The ‘No Kings’ Mutant March Con Will Continue Into 2026 Derek Hunter
Trump and Hegseth's Major Announcement Did Not Disappoint Matt Vespa
JD’s JD Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

From Magna Carta to Mass Arrests: Britain’s Warning to America Douglas Carswell
Advertisement