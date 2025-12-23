Why a Philadelphia Flyers Announcer Got Suspended

He didn’t lose his job, but a hot mic moment during a Philadelphia Flyers game led to a multi-game suspension for play-by-play broadcaster Tim Saunders, who blurted out a sexual joke on 97.5 The Fanatic. Saunders was unaware that they were still live when he said, “Would you mind blowing me?” The whole incident is below. Saunder missed the recent Flyers game against the New York Rangers, where Philly lost 5-4 in a shootout. He’s set to return tonight for the Flyers-Blackhawks game. During his two-game suspension, Brian Smith, Flyers director of broadcasting, filled in (via The Athletic):

Philadelphia Flyers radio voice suspended for hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/vW2AsHM3Hv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 19, 2025

“Would You Mind Blowing Me?” Says Flyers’ Play-by-Play Guy Tim Saunders in a Late Submission for Best Hot Mic Moment of 2025https://t.co/BMccg1IqCr — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) December 19, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers have suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster Tim Saunders for two games after he was caught on a hot mic making an inappropriate joke of a sexual nature on the team’s flagship station, 97.5 The Fanatic. […] Brian Smith, the Flyers’ director of broadcasting and content, will fill in, calling games with Fedoruk, according to a team source. Saunders, a Michigan native, is in his 29th season with the Flyers. He joined the club in 1997 after spending two seasons with the Cleveland Lumberjacks of the now-defunct International Hockey League. He also served as the television play-by-play voice of the Philadelphia Phantoms for eight seasons before the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate was relocated.

It's not the worst thing, but rules are rules, I guess.

