Here's Bari Weiss' Memo on the CECOT Story. Notice Anything Wrong?

The only thing exposed by this recent controversy at CBS News regarding the CECOT story is that the network has a lot of cancers to excise. This segment centers on the jail in El Salvador, where the Trump administration is deporting illegal aliens. Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss reportedly deep-sixed it until they reportedly got better responses from the Trump administration.

Advertisement

You can always count on the Canadians! Just another reason to be glad Canada is Canada and not Trump’s 51st state…



Spiked CBS 60 Minutes Story Posted Online After It Airs in Canada https://t.co/cCRUbUZL3h — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 23, 2025

What is happening to CBS is a terrible embarrassment and if executives think they can build shareholder value by avoiding journalism that might offend the Mad King they are about to learn a tough lesson. This is still America and we don’t enjoy bullshit like this. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 22, 2025

For the first time in a generation, we have censorship of the press.



Not because the government prohibits publication of offending material.



But because the administration coerces and dangles corrupt incentives like help with billion-dollar mergers.



And large corporations… pic.twitter.com/uupH5eA87b — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 22, 2025

That led to a tantrum among the lefty staffers at the liberal outlet, who began leaking details left and right. The segment also aired in Canada, which led Democrats to ooze with joy. The best part is that the laughable lamentations about censorship in the press have come true. My dudes, you're just losing power. And it’s not censorship, as the memo from Weiss shows. Ironically, the leaks have hurt the case that this hold for American audiences was politically motivated:

New: See the memo Bari Weiss sent to some 60 Minutes staff on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/3ERieIGXLh — Isabella Simonetti (@thesimonetti) December 22, 2025

This is Bari's way of saying "You asked for a response from the Trump admin? I don't think you tried hard enough. Ask these specific people. They aren't going to be coy with you and then you'll have an 'official' response that we can publish" — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) December 23, 2025

CNN’s Scott Jennings had the perfect response:

Sounds like good reasons to hold a piece tbh, and proof of a one-sided hit job (par for the course for this particular reporter). @bariweiss the adult in the room here. https://t.co/EN2u1o4X6x — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 23, 2025

So, yes, you can watch it. It wasn’t censored. And this isn’t censorship. It’s the Left mad that they no longer have carte blanche in attacking us anymore.

From the 60 Minutes segment:



"The administration considers anyone who crosses the border illegally to be a criminal."



Uhhh, yeah https://t.co/L7MlIh18QI pic.twitter.com/b21b4U5nES — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!