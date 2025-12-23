Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Tipsheet

Here's Bari Weiss' Memo on the CECOT Story. Notice Anything Wrong?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 23, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

The only thing exposed by this recent controversy at CBS News regarding the CECOT story is that the network has a lot of cancers to excise. This segment centers on the jail in El Salvador, where the Trump administration is deporting illegal aliens. Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss reportedly deep-sixed it until they reportedly got better responses from the Trump administration. 

That led to a tantrum among the lefty staffers at the liberal outlet, who began leaking details left and right. The segment also aired in Canada, which led Democrats to ooze with joy. The best part is that the laughable lamentations about censorship in the press have come true. My dudes, you're just losing power. And it’s not censorship, as the memo from Weiss shows. Ironically, the leaks have hurt the case that this hold for American audiences was politically motivated:

CNN’s Scott Jennings had the perfect response:

So, yes, you can watch it. It wasn’t censored. And this isn’t censorship. It’s the Left mad that they no longer have carte blanche in attacking us anymore. 

