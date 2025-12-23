What the Dems Are Attempting to Woo Young Voters Is Pure Comedy

There are times when the jokes do write themselves. The Democratic Party bled with young voters in 2024, which was a gut punch to the Left. This was supposedly their voter bloc, right? The Democratic National Committee commissioned an autopsy over their 2024 loss, which won’t be released since it will likely continue to rip apart the party. It’s laughably soft. You do these reports to get those tough conversations going, kids.

To bury it because it will offend your base is not only a disservice to voters, but it also confirms that the party is weak and more concerned about not being offensive than about winning elections. Still, you could glean what the contents of that report are based on the party’s recent actions: they want to replicate the youth activism operations we have on the right, specifically the creation of a Democrat-based Turning Point USA (via Newsweek):

NEW: Fox News hosts CALL OUT Democrats for trying to replicate TPUSA by setting up a new liberal committee called the ‘DNC National Youth Coordinated Table’.



Fox’s @guypbenson: “Woah. They have their work cut out… That is a massive movement on the right, and I see the… pic.twitter.com/e8ta9KEjoH — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 20, 2025

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) unveiled a new effort to improve its standing among America’s youth that it believes will translate to electoral success in the 2026 midterm elections. In an exclusive interview with Newsweek, New York State Senator James Skoufis announced creation of the DNC’s National Youth Coordinated Table (NYCT), which he will chair. The group consists of the Young Democrats of America, the College Democrats of America, the High School Democrats of America and an array of left-leaning organizing groups. […] By creating this group, Skoufis believes the DNC will better align its priorities with the desires of young voters and improve its approach to communicating with them. The effort represents the first time the DNC has brought these organizations together under one committee. Together, they will draft a formal strategy that the DNC plans to endow with future resources. “This is an effort to break down silos,” Skoufis told Newsweek. “All of these various youth organizing groups aligned with the Democratic Party have often sort of done their own thing, but this is the first time that we're looking to bring everyone under one umbrella to maximize efficiencies, make sure we're not wasting resources, we're not being redundant, and that we're all rowing in the same direction with best practices.”

Silos are your thing, Democrats. That’s what authoritarian ethos’ do, and we’ve all seen what happens to those who stray or, dare I say, have a differing view. It’s laughable given what liberals fine to be top priorities that they think they can be a big tent. It’s a party of snobby, rich, college-educated whites who dominate the urban and cultural centers, and the coasts. Their agenda is explicitly exclusionary, and with a name like “National Youth Coordinated Table”—good luck trying to create a dialogue. What a truly awful name.

