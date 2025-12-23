Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
What Hunter Biden Said About Illegal Immigration Is Rather Trumpian

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 23, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

We all know Hunter Biden is no saint, but this interview is something. Charles will have more to say about his lack of self-awareness regarding some matters, specifically his own legal issues for which he was pardoned. But this five-hour interview with Shawn Ryan, a pro-Trump podcaster and former Navy SEAL, was unfiltered, especially on Afghanistan and immigration.

And by that, I mean, he calls the Afghanistan withdrawal a total disaster and says we don’t want immigrants who are coming here illegally and draining our resources. 

There are some Trumpy moments, but also some nutty ones. There’s talk about Epstein. Everything seemed to be touched upon, including how he doesn’t recollect dropping off a laptop to some repair guy. Yeah, he says there’s no laptop, something that Emma-Jo Morris, formerly of The New York Post, quipped she’d happily agree to testify before Congress again. Morris was one of the first reporters to analyze and report on the contents of the hard drive obtained by the publication. 

