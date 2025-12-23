What Hunter Biden Said About Illegal Immigration Is Rather Trumpian

We all know Hunter Biden is no saint, but this interview is something. Charles will have more to say about his lack of self-awareness regarding some matters, specifically his own legal issues for which he was pardoned. But this five-hour interview with Shawn Ryan, a pro-Trump podcaster and former Navy SEAL, was unfiltered, especially on Afghanistan and immigration.

My interview with Hunter Biden is out now. Before casting judgment, I encourage everyone to watch the full episode. I’ve said it before—I’m open to hearing from all sides. I don’t agree with everything Hunter says, and he doesn’t agree with everything I say either, but that’s not… pic.twitter.com/nsMS87hUu7 — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) December 23, 2025

And by that, I mean, he calls the Afghanistan withdrawal a total disaster and says we don’t want immigrants who are coming here illegally and draining our resources.

Hunter Biden: "The withdrawal from Afghanistan was a failure." pic.twitter.com/pTu3kbfPeS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2025

Hunter Biden: "We don't want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above... anybody in our society."



A stunning indictment of his father's four years in office. pic.twitter.com/U6ZYF7Hc1D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2025

There are some Trumpy moments, but also some nutty ones. There’s talk about Epstein. Everything seemed to be touched upon, including how he doesn’t recollect dropping off a laptop to some repair guy. Yeah, he says there’s no laptop, something that Emma-Jo Morris, formerly of The New York Post, quipped she’d happily agree to testify before Congress again. Morris was one of the first reporters to analyze and report on the contents of the hard drive obtained by the publication.

