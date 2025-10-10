WI AG Josh Kaul Appeals Ruling That Would Remove Illegal Immigrants From State's Voter Rolls

Incumbent Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, announced earlier this week that he would not be throwing his hat into the Wisconsin Governor's race, opting instead to seek a third term as AG. He's a Leftist radical who should not be reelected as the Dairy State's top cop, and this latest story proves that.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell order the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to verify that all of Wisconsin's registered voters are citizens and to stop accepting new registrations without verifying citizenship.

Democrats have told us for years that we don't need legislation like the SAVE Act because it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote, so enforcing this ruling shouldn't be a problem, right?

Wrong.

Josh Kaul's Wisconsin DOJ is appealing the ruling.

A judge ruled that the Wisconsin Elections Commission must assure that illegal immigrants are not on the state's voter rolls...so naturally Wisconsin's Democrat Attorney General filed an immediate appeal to keep the illegals on the rolls. pic.twitter.com/IDAGPx4j7q — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 8, 2025

Here's more from the AP:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday asked a judge to immediately put on hold his order that would require elections officials to verify the citizenship of all 3.6 million registered Wisconsin voters before the next statewide election in February. The state justice department, which represents the Wisconsin Elections Commission, is seeking the stay of Friday’s ruling pending an appeal. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell scheduled a hearing on the request for Oct. 31, saying issuing an immediate stay would violate due process. He did temporarily block a section of his order that prohibits the commission from accepting any request to register as a voter without verification that the applicant is a U.S. citizen.

In his ruling, Judge Maxwell said the WEC is "violating state and federal statutes by maintaining an election system that potentially allows individuals on to the voter rolls who may not be lawfully entitled to cast a vote in Wisconsin" and "is failing in the most basic task of ensuring that only lawful voters make it to the voter roll from where lawful votes are cast."

AG Kaul said the ruling would "require a massive overhaul of Wisconsin’s voter registration system and the creation of new verification requirements not otherwise provided for by statute."

He also argued that "a major modification to Wisconsin’s electronic voter registration process will require months of development and testing before the changes may be deployed."

Wisconsin law already requires verification of citizenship for registering to vote, as well as a minimum consecutive 28-day residency in the state prior to an election.

AG Josh Kaul and the WEC are breaking Wisconsin election law to protect illegal immigrants and help Democrats cheat in upcoming elections.

