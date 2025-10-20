VIP
A Press Pool Ride-Along at Camp Pendleton
De Niro’s MSNBC Meltdown: Attacks Trump, Smears Jewish Aide Stephen Miller As a 'Nazi'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 20, 2025 2:45 PM
Earlier, actor Robert DeNiro joined MSNBC to complain about MAGA voters not getting their news from credible sources. You know, like MSNBC.

But there's more to the interview, and it goes far beyond insulting the intelligence of Trump voters and straight into full-on antisemitism. In the interview, DeNiro insists President Trump will not leave office in 2028, and that Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller is helping him.

This claim is absurd on its face, as President Trump left office in 2021. Since winning his second term, President Trump has trolled Democrats and their media allies by joking about a run in 2028, including displaying "Trump 2028" merch in the Oval Office.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) slammed DeNiro, writing on X, "I would call this guy a tool, but tools are useful."

This isn't the first time the Left has smeared Miller as a "Nazi." Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02) called Miller a "racist f***" who should "go back to 1930s Germany" and Pocan later doubled down on those remarks, calling Miller a "bigoted f**k."

Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly called Pocan's remarks "an absolutely disgusting comment" and wrote, "This crazed antisemitic hatred from Dems emboldens radicals to target Jewish Americans."

