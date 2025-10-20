De Niro’s MSNBC Meltdown: Attacks Trump, Smears Jewish Aide Stephen Miller As a 'Nazi'

Earlier, actor Robert DeNiro joined MSNBC to complain about MAGA voters not getting their news from credible sources. You know, like MSNBC.

But there's more to the interview, and it goes far beyond insulting the intelligence of Trump voters and straight into full-on antisemitism. In the interview, DeNiro insists President Trump will not leave office in 2028, and that Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller is helping him.

Advertisement

Actor Robert De Niro: “He will not want to leave. He’s set it up with his Goebbels of the cabinet — Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi, yes he is. And he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.” pic.twitter.com/vW11cSyoWp — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 19, 2025

This claim is absurd on its face, as President Trump left office in 2021. Since winning his second term, President Trump has trolled Democrats and their media allies by joking about a run in 2028, including displaying "Trump 2028" merch in the Oval Office.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) slammed DeNiro, writing on X, "I would call this guy a tool, but tools are useful."

I would call this guy a tool, but tools are useful.@StephenM is an American patriot fighting for Americans everyday and has constant death threats against him and his family for living this country



You have taken advantage of the largesse of better men, and get your a** kissed… https://t.co/wkArzNBI6n — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) October 20, 2025

This isn't the first time the Left has smeared Miller as a "Nazi." Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02) called Miller a "racist f***" who should "go back to 1930s Germany" and Pocan later doubled down on those remarks, calling Miller a "bigoted f**k."

Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly called Pocan's remarks "an absolutely disgusting comment" and wrote, "This crazed antisemitic hatred from Dems emboldens radicals to target Jewish Americans."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.